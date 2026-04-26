From ghee in eyes to curd at night: Oncologist reveals common Indian home remedies you should avoid and trust

Home remedies are deeply rooted in Indian households, often passed down as “quick fixes” for everyday health concerns. But while some of these practices are harmless, or even beneficial, others can pose serious health risks. Dr Arrjun Sankaran, a surgical oncologist based in Hyderabad, breaks down in his April 22 Instagram post which ones to avoid and which ones can actually support your health. (Also read: Cardiologist reveals ‘one habit’ that is quietly putting young hearts at risk, warns of early cardiovascular strain )

Oncologist reveals safety ratings of popular Indian home remedies you’ve been using wrong.(Pixabay)

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Here’s his simple safety rating of popular remedies:

1. Ghee in the eyes

“Ghee in the eyes. Extremely unsafe. That’s a 0 on 10. High risk of contamination and infections with staph aureus or Pseudomonas. Not to be done at all,” says Dr Sankaran. He warns that this practice can directly lead to serious eye infections and should be avoided completely.

2. Curd at night

“No curd at night. Again, it’s a 0 on 10. This myth is based on the misconception that having curd at night might cause more mucus or a cough. You can go ahead and have it at any point of time. The lactobacillus in curd is extremely healthy,” he explains. According to him, curd is nutritious and safe at any time of the day.

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{{^usCountry}} 3. Aloe vera consumption {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Aloe vera consumption {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “What about aloe vera consumption? That’s a 2 on 10. The traditional remedy includes consuming the entire aloe vera leaf, but the dangerous compounds are aloein and latex. Commercial aloe vera drinks are comparatively safer,” he says. He adds that consuming the whole raw leaf should be avoided. 4. Castor oil {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “What about aloe vera consumption? That’s a 2 on 10. The traditional remedy includes consuming the entire aloe vera leaf, but the dangerous compounds are aloein and latex. Commercial aloe vera drinks are comparatively safer,” he says. He adds that consuming the whole raw leaf should be avoided. 4. Castor oil {{/usCountry}}

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“What about using castor oil? It is a 3 on 10. If used occasionally, it is acceptable. But regular use is not healthy as it is a stimulant laxative and can cause electrolyte depletion and gut metabolic problems,” he explains.

5. Tulsi paani

“What about Tulsi Paani? It is a 7 on 10. It contains important antioxidant and anti-cancer fighting compounds,” says Dr Sankaran. He notes it can be a healthy addition when consumed in moderation.

6. Ginger-lemon water

“Adrak nimbu paani is a 7 on 10. Ginger contains gingerol, and lemon has ascorbic acid, both are powerful antioxidants,” he adds. This combination can support overall wellness.

Ginger-lemon water is a simple antioxidant drink that may support digestion and immunity.

7. Turmeric milk

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“Turmeric and milk are an 8 on 10. Curcumin is extremely healthy and acts as a potent anti-cancer agent,” he explains. A traditional remedy that also has scientific backing.

8. Raw tulsi leaves

“Raw tulsi leaves are an 8 on 10. Slightly better than tulsi water as it preserves volatile compounds,” says Dr Sankaran. He highlights its antioxidant properties.

9. Amla

“Amla, Indian gooseberry, is a 9 on 10. It has a huge amount of vitamin C and offers overall health benefits beyond just immunity,” he says. He calls it one of the most effective natural ingredients for wellness.

While some traditional remedies still hold value, others can be misleading or even harmful if misused. The key, doctor suggest, is understanding what actually benefits the body, and what doesn’t.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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