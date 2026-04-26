Cardiologist reveals ‘one habit’ that is quietly putting young hearts at risk, warns of early cardiovascular strain

“But your cardiovascular system doesn’t respond to convenience or flavour. Nicotine can raise heart rate by around 10 to 20 beats per minute and significantly increase blood pressure, even in young users. These changes may not feel dramatic in the moment, but they place the heart under repeated stress over time,” he adds.

“Nobody thinks they have a nicotine problem anymore. Why? Because it’s fruit-flavoured, disposable, easy, something you use without thinking between classes, in the car, or on the way to the gym. It feels harmless because it blends into everyday life,” says Dr Bhojraj.

Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, Longevity Medicine Physician and Board Certified Interventional Cardiologist, shares in his April 25 Instagram post one such habit that could be putting young hearts under pressure. (Also read: Pediatric cardiologist explains how too much salt and sugar in kids’ diets raises future heart disease risk )

Heart health is often thought of as something to worry about later in life, but the way we live in our 20s and 30s can quietly shape long-term risk. In between busy schedules, screen time , and everyday habits, there are a few patterns that may be putting extra strain on the heart without us even realising it.

“You don’t need a long history of smoking anymore to see early effects. We are now seeing younger individuals exposed to nicotine regularly, often starting in adolescence. More than half of users report beginning before high school. That shifts the entire timeline of cardiovascular risk forward by years,” explains Dr Bhojraj.

The silent strain on the heart over time “The concern is not just addiction, but the frequency of exposure. Many young users maintain a constant level of nicotine in their system throughout the day, which means the cardiovascular system rarely returns to a true baseline state. Over time, this pattern can contribute to sustained elevation in heart rate and blood pressure regulation issues,” he adds.

“What makes this particularly important is how normalised it has become. Because it is discreet and socially accepted, it often goes unrecognised as a health risk until much later. But physiologically, the impact begins immediately, even if symptoms don’t appear right away,” says Dr Bhojraj.

“If this is a daily habit now, it doesn’t stay a ‘habit’ for long. It becomes a cardiovascular pattern, and over the years, that pattern can translate into real disease risk. Early awareness is what prevents long-term damage,” he emphasises.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.