From glass skin to skin longevity: Dermatologist reveal the 5 skincare trends expected to dominate summer 2026

The way people think about skincare is changing. Chasing an instant glow or jumping on the latest trend is losing its appeal; in its place, there's a real shift toward understanding what actually keeps skin healthy over time. This summer, the focus falls on skin longevity, barrier repair and newer laser technologies. Less about aesthetics, more about science.

6 skincare trends expected to dominate summer 2026.(Unsplash)

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Geetanjali Shetty, Dermatologist, Mumbai, shared skincare trends that will dominate summer 2026.

​Also read | From skinimalism to smart skincare: Dermatologists predict the biggest skincare trends of 2026

1. Skin longevity takes centre stage

According to Geetanjali, reactive skincare is on its way out. People are no longer waiting for fine lines or pigmentation to appear before doing something about them. Collagen preservation, hydration and preventive care are becoming everyday priorities. The thinking is simple: protect and strengthen the skin before damage becomes visible, not after.

Collagen preservation, hydration and preventive care are becoming everyday priorities. (Pexel)

2. The evolution of glass skin

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{{^usCountry}} “Glass skin hasn't disappeared, it's just matured,” said Geetanjali. The heavily layered, mirror-like finish that took over social media is being replaced by something more understated: healthy, hydrated skin that looks like itself, just better. Patients are less interested in a dramatic result and more focused on real, lasting improvement in texture and tone. 3. Younger people are going for preventive care {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Glass skin hasn't disappeared, it's just matured,” said Geetanjali. The heavily layered, mirror-like finish that took over social media is being replaced by something more understated: healthy, hydrated skin that looks like itself, just better. Patients are less interested in a dramatic result and more focused on real, lasting improvement in texture and tone. 3. Younger people are going for preventive care {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} People in their late 20s and early 30s are turning to aesthetic treatments earlier than previous generations, not out of insecurity, but out of awareness. “RF microneedling, HIFU and collagen-stimulating procedures are popular choices for maintaining skin firmness and elasticity well before visible ageing sets in,” said Geetanjali. 4. Skincare treatment {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People in their late 20s and early 30s are turning to aesthetic treatments earlier than previous generations, not out of insecurity, but out of awareness. “RF microneedling, HIFU and collagen-stimulating procedures are popular choices for maintaining skin firmness and elasticity well before visible ageing sets in,” said Geetanjali. 4. Skincare treatment {{/usCountry}}

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The warmer months bring their own set of problems. Heat, pollution and UV exposure are showing up as pigmentation, uneven tone, tanning and general dullness, and the demand for effective solutions has followed. Geetanjali highlighted that Q-switched lasers, resurfacing treatments and skin clarity devices are seeing a surge in interest, particularly because most come with minimal downtime.

Gentler routines built around hydration, antioxidants and sunscreen are taking over and for good reason. (Pexel)

5. The return to barrier health

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The era of aggressive exfoliation is fading. Gentler routines built around hydration, antioxidants and sunscreen are taking over and for good reason. A healthy, intact skin barrier isn't just a trend; it's the foundation everything else is built on.

This summer, the conversation around skincare is quieter and more considered. Summer 2026 is less about chasing temporary trends and more about achieving healthier skin through prevention, consistency, and treatments based on scientific evidence.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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