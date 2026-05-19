From headache to hunger: Fitness coach shares 7 unexpected signs your calorie deficit may finally be paying off
Weighing scale differences are not the only way to showcase weight loss progress. Here are some unusual signs that may indicate a successful calorie deficit.
Calorie deficit is the only way that leads to sustainable and effective weight loss. However, results might not always be visible on the weighing scale as you prefer. Fitness coach Eric Roberts, in an Instagram post dated May 19, 2026, shared some strange signs that indicate your calorie deficit is working in your favour.
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1. You feel hungry before bed
Eric highlighted that if your stomach feels a little bit growling and hungry before going to bed, it’s a sign of a calorie deficit at work. It is a physiological signal that your body is responding to a reduced energy supply. Not eating before bed helps you regulate insulin, boost growth hormone, and also promotes metabolic health. The catch is to go to bed slightly hungry, not starving.
2. You don’t feel full after a meal
After every meal, you don’t feel completely full and still can eat a little more, which indicates that your calorie deficit is working. A mild increase in hunger is common because your body is adjusting to eating fewer calories.{{/usCountry}}
After every meal, you don’t feel completely full and still can eat a little more, which indicates that your calorie deficit is working. A mild increase in hunger is common because your body is adjusting to eating fewer calories.{{/usCountry}}
3. Headache{{/usCountry}}
3. Headache{{/usCountry}}
After starting your calorie deficit routine, you start feeling a headache in the first one or two weeks. This is your body’s way of detoxifying from the sugar and all the junk you have been eating.
4. Increased poop frequency
According to Eric, if you are pooping one or two times a day, then it means you are eating good fibre, and your digestion is improved.
5. Harder to get up
If you find it harder to get up and go for a walk, this is also one of the strange indicators that your calorie deficit is working.
6. Less bloated face
If your face looks less bloated after starting the calorie deficit process or your jeans are fitting better than before on your thighs, it's a sign your calorie deficit is progressing. The face and thighs are the two areas that change before the stomach in the calorie-deficient process.
7. Scale is trending down
If your weighing scale is trending down, it doesn't mean it won’t spike up, because it will, and it also doesn't mean it won’t stall out, because it will.
What is a calorie deficit?
Calorie deficit, as the name suggests, means you burn more calories than you consume, in order to lose weight. Your diet and physical activity can contribute to the calorie deficit process. It can be reached by increasing physical activity and decreasing the amount of calories you consume.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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