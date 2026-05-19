From headache to hunger: Fitness coach shares 7 unexpected signs your calorie deficit may finally be paying off

Calorie deficit is the only way that leads to sustainable and effective weight loss. However, results might not always be visible on the weighing scale as you prefer. Fitness coach Eric Roberts, in an Instagram post dated May 19, 2026, shared some strange signs that indicate your calorie deficit is working in your favour.

Signs your calorie deficit is working.(Unsplash)

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1. You feel hungry before bed

Eric highlighted that if your stomach feels a little bit growling and hungry before going to bed, it’s a sign of a calorie deficit at work. It is a physiological signal that your body is responding to a reduced energy supply. Not eating before bed helps you regulate insulin, boost growth hormone, and also promotes metabolic health. The catch is to go to bed slightly hungry, not starving.

2. You don’t feel full after a meal

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{{^usCountry}} After every meal, you don’t feel completely full and still can eat a little more, which indicates that your calorie deficit is working. A mild increase in hunger is common because your body is adjusting to eating fewer calories. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After every meal, you don’t feel completely full and still can eat a little more, which indicates that your calorie deficit is working. A mild increase in hunger is common because your body is adjusting to eating fewer calories. {{/usCountry}}

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After every meal, you don’t feel completely full and still can eat a little more. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Headache {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Headache {{/usCountry}}

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After starting your calorie deficit routine, you start feeling a headache in the first one or two weeks. This is your body’s way of detoxifying from the sugar and all the junk you have been eating.

4. Increased poop frequency

According to Eric, if you are pooping one or two times a day, then it means you are eating good fibre, and your digestion is improved.

5. Harder to get up

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If you find it harder to get up and go for a walk, this is also one of the strange indicators that your calorie deficit is working.

After starting your calorie deficit routine, you start feeling a headache in the first one or two weeks. (Unsplash)

6. Less bloated face

If your face looks less bloated after starting the calorie deficit process or your jeans are fitting better than before on your thighs, it's a sign your calorie deficit is progressing. The face and thighs are the two areas that change before the stomach in the calorie-deficient process.

7. Scale is trending down

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If your weighing scale is trending down, it doesn't mean it won’t spike up, because it will, and it also doesn't mean it won’t stall out, because it will.

What is a calorie deficit?

Calorie deficit, as the name suggests, means you burn more calories than you consume, in order to lose weight. Your diet and physical activity can contribute to the calorie deficit process. It can be reached by increasing physical activity and decreasing the amount of calories you consume.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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