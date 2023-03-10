From oatmeal to smoothie: Healthy and delicious breakfast options to try before your workout

Starting your day off with a healthy breakfast can set the tone for the rest of the day, especially if you plan to work out. Eating the right foods before exercise can help you perform better, increase your endurance, and prevent fatigue. However, finding a breakfast that is both healthy and tasty can be a challenge, especially if you're short on time. Whether you prefer a quick and easy meal or a more elaborate breakfast spread, there are plenty of healthy breakfast options that can provide the necessary nutrients and energy to fuel your workout. Check out some of the best breakfast options that can help you start your day on a positive note and set you up for a successful workout. (Also read: Breakfast trends that you must follow in 2023 )

Talking with HT Lifestyle, Saloni Jhaveri, in-house nutritionist, Conscious Food, suggested some healthy pre-workout breakfast options that you must try.

1. Homemade yogurt with fruit and granola: Yogurt is a great source of protein, which can help build and repair muscle tissue. Add your favourite fruit for some carbs and fibre, and top it off with some granola for extra crunch and energy.

2. Oatmeal with almonds and berries or raisins: Oatmeal is a great source of complex carbohydrates, which provide a steady source of energy during your workout. Add some chopped almonds for healthy fats and protein, and some berries or raisins for extra vitamins and antioxidants.

3. Smoothie with spinach and banana: A smoothie is a great way to pack in a lot of nutrients in a quick and easy breakfast. Blend together some spinach, banana, protein powder (or a spoonful of oats), and your favourite milk or yogurt for a healthy and energizing pre-workout meal. The spinach will provide iron and other nutrients, while the banana will give you a good dose of carbs for energy.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Tanisha Bawa, Certified Nutrition Coach, Founder of TAN|365, shared with HT Lifestyle, three breakfast options to try before your workout.

1. Chia seed pudding with almond milk

It’s a perfect tasty breakfast loaded with fibre, protein and fats! Since it’s a great source of fat, there is a slow release of energy that constantly fuels your hard workout sessions.

2. Peanut butter on sourdough toast

This is an excellent combination of both carbs and proteins before your workout. The carbs give you the instant energy you need whereas the protein helps in muscle growth.

3. Sweet potatoes

Sweet Potatoes are rich in fibre and contain a lot of beneficial nutrients like vitamins A, B6, K and potassium. They provide a steady stream of energy which helps to enhance your workout.

