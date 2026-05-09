From split ends to heat damage: Dermatologist reveals why a low-heat hair routine makes sense for summer 2026

The rising heat isn’t kind to you or your hair. Sun exposure, humidity, sweat, and environmental stress may leave it dry, frizzy, and difficult to manage. With frequent styling, hair goes through far more than it should, affecting not just how it looks, but how it feels and responds to styling.

Tips to maintain low-heat hair routine in summer.(Pexel)

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There is a shift towards reducing unnecessary heat and adopting more intentional styling practices. That means reducing unnecessary heat and adopting smarter styling routines, especially in summer, when hair is exposed to stress from all sides.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, aesthetic dermatologist and founder of ISAAC Luxe and Sacharissa, Dyson beauty scientist, shared tips on how to maintain a low-heat hair routine in the summer.

​Also read | How to care for your hair in winter: Expert tips for shiny, strong, and healthy hair all season

Why high heat isn’t always high style?

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Geetika highlighted that heat styling tools reshape hair by altering its internal structure, but frequent exposure can weaken keratin, the protein responsible for strength and elasticity. Over time, this leads to moisture loss, rough texture, and increased fragility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Geetika highlighted that heat styling tools reshape hair by altering its internal structure, but frequent exposure can weaken keratin, the protein responsible for strength and elasticity. Over time, this leads to moisture loss, rough texture, and increased fragility. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Surface damage can also appear as lifted cuticles, making hair look dull, frizzy, and prone to tangling. Since damage develops gradually, hair may still appear styled in the short term, masking a loss of overall resilience {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Surface damage can also appear as lifted cuticles, making hair look dull, frizzy, and prone to tangling. Since damage develops gradually, hair may still appear styled in the short term, masking a loss of overall resilience {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. In summer, this is further amplified by humidity, which can make styles harder to maintain, often leading to frequent touch-ups and increased overall heat exposure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. In summer, this is further amplified by humidity, which can make styles harder to maintain, often leading to frequent touch-ups and increased overall heat exposure. {{/usCountry}}

Heat strips natural oils, leaving hair dry and brittle (Pexel)

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Dr Geetika said, “During summer, prolonged exposure to UV radiation and heat can gradually impact the hair’s protein structure and natural pigment, leading to dryness, dullness, and reduced strength. At the same time, increased heat and sweat can affect the scalp, potentially causing buildup and irritation if not managed properly. Together, these factors make it important to adopt gentler, lower-heat styling practices during warmer months.”

She further highlights how heat styling interacts with summer conditions:

Moisture loss: Heat strips natural oils, leaving hair dry and brittle

natural oils, leaving hair dry and brittle Protein damage: High temperatures weaken keratin, increasing breakage

Scalp stress: Excess heat can lead to dryness and irritation

Hair thinning: Sweat combined with heat may weaken follicles over time

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Excess heat can lead to dryness and irritation (Pexel)

Why does less or no heat work better?

The best hair routines work smarter, not harder. Styling with less or no heat isn’t about sacrificing your favourite looks; it’s about protecting hair so it stays strong, shiny, and manageable.

Sacharissa shares a few tips that may help support healthier and low-heat hair styling this summer:

Hair is more vulnerable when wet and typically requires higher heat. Allowing it to partially dry can improve efficiency and help reduce damage.

Consistent, controlled heat can shape hair effectively without sudden temperature spikes.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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