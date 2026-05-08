From washing habits to discharge changes, medical biologist busts common vaginal health myths women still believe

Intimate hygiene is often shrouded in myths and marketing tricks. Most females were told that vaginal discharge, odor, or moisture indicates poor intimate hygiene. The result is stress and overuse of various hygiene products. Yet, research proves that the vagina maintains its balance automatically. Overuse of products can disrupt the balance rather than secure it. Being able to distinguish normal physiology from signals about possible issues will help you preserve your intimate health throughout life. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Debojyoti Dhar, medical biologist, co-founder and director at Leucine Rich Bio Pvt Ltd, South Asia’s pioneering microbiome company, busted myths related to vaginal health.

From washing habits to discharge changes, doctor bust common vaginal health myths.(Unsplash)

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​Also read | Common vaginal problems: Types, treatments and prevention tips for vaginal health

Does every vaginal discharge mean there is an infection?

The notion that vaginal discharge is always an indication of an existing infection is one of the most common myths. Dr Dhar highlighted that discharge plays a physiological role: it provides moisturising, washes dead cells out, and regulates the presence of microorganisms in the vagina. The amount of discharge can change according to the menstrual period, hormonal levels, and stress.

“If there is an infection, discharge will be very strong-smelling, coloured, accompanied by irritation or discomfort,” explained Dr Dhar.

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If there is an infection, discharge will be very strong-smelling, coloured, accompanied by irritation or discomfort, (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} Can scented vaginal washes disrupt your microbiome? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Can scented vaginal washes disrupt your microbiome? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The use of vaginal intimate washes as a hygiene product is promoted by a lot of manufacturers. “Unfortunately, regular usage of some products with scents or antibacterial ingredients can disrupt your vaginal pH levels,” Dr Dhar told HT Lifestyle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The use of vaginal intimate washes as a hygiene product is promoted by a lot of manufacturers. “Unfortunately, regular usage of some products with scents or antibacterial ingredients can disrupt your vaginal pH levels,” Dr Dhar told HT Lifestyle. {{/usCountry}}

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Your vaginal microbiome is dominated by Lactobacillus species. These bacteria produce lactic acid, maintaining the low pH necessary to ward off infections like Bacterial Vaginosis. If such products are used to wash down there frequently, the beneficial microbes will be disturbed and will start decreasing in number. It leads to increased risk of infections, irritation, and dryness of your vagina. While the vagina is self-cleaning internally, the vulva (the external area) can be cleaned gently with warm water or a mild and unscented one, advises Dr Dhar.

Regular usage of some products with scents or antibacterial ingredients can disrupt your vaginal pH levels. (Pexel)

Are you cleaning down there too much? Why may less be better?

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Excessive cleaning may become another reason why people get vaginal irritation. People think that they improve their hygiene by using different methods and products. As a result, they start washing their vagina much too often. This action destroys beneficial microbes, which provide natural protection against infection. A correct approach implies that we should not clean our vagina all the time. On the contrary, we should let it be clean by itself as the vagina is a self-protecting organ.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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