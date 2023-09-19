Depression is a mood disorder where a person has the persistent feeling of sadness or low mood. It can happen due to a variety of reasons. But people in depression slowly lose interest in everything and find everything meaningless. Some of the symptoms of depression are angry outbursts, feeling of sadness, sleep disturbances and loss of interest. Speaking of gentle ways of healing depression, Therapist Andrea Evgeniou wrote, "Brightening someone's day with a heartfelt compliment, challenging depression with opposite actions, collecting moments that make your heart smile, embracing lifelong learning, and crafting a feel-good playlist. These steps are my gentle push through depression – a reminder that small actions can lead to big healing. Discovering your path to mental wellness is a unique journey. While these suggestions may offer solace and hope to some, remember they're not one-size-fits-all.

Gentle ways to push yourself through depression(Unsplash)

Here are a few gentle ways to push ourselves through depression:

Actively pursue happy activities: Hobbies and things that we are passionate about should be actively pursued by us. Things that can make us happy should be done more often. Filling up the feel-good piggy bank will ensure that we have something to look forward to in our dark moments.

List of accomplishments: Keeping note of the accomplishments – no matter how small they are – will help us to look at the brighter side of things. This will also make us feel happy about ourselves.

Donate time to a cause: A cause that is important to us or meaningful to us will help us to bring interest back and make us feel that we have contributed something for others.

A playlist of happy songs: We should create a playlist of the songs that make us happy or want to dance. In times when we start to feel gloomy, we should play the songs and heal the mood slowly.

Learn something new: When we dedicate time to learn something new, we instantly get engaged in that and find new interests. Learning something new will take our mind away from gloomy thoughts and make us happy.

