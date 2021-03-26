Get sculpted abs like Malaika Arora while sitting at home with these exercises

Looking for workout motivation for the weekend? Well, Malaika Arora is here to give you some. The mother-of-one is one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood and there is no denying that. Malaika is an avid Yogi and often shares new asanas with her followers along with its benefits and steps to inspire her fans to exercise as well.

Today, the actor took to Instagram and shared three exercises that can help you achieve sculpted abs like Malaika in just two weeks. The clip that we are talking about started with the text, "Quick flow for sculpted abs (sic)," popping up. For the workout session, she opted to wear a grey halter-neck sports bra which was teamed with a pair of matching Yoga pants. The Chaiyya-Chaiyya girl tied her hair in a bun to keep them off her face.

For the first exercise, Malaika sat on her Yoga mat while nailing a middle split. With her hands at the back of her head, she then bent on both sides alternately. After that, she did a downward dog leg lift while bringing her knee back to her chest and for the last exercise, she did the alternate leg raises. The actor posted the clip with the caption, "3 simple Abs exercises that you can practice from the comfort of your home! Do this for 14 days and let me know the results! (sic)."

While talking about how Malaika manages to work out almost every day, she revealed that the secret to that is making workouts fun. The caption also read, "The secret to a good workout is making it fun. I enjoy my workout not only because it makes me feel healthier but also because it makes me happy (sic)." Malaika has lately been sharing a lot of fitness posts with her followers. Check out some of them:

Does this not make you want to work on your abs?

