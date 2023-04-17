Ghee or olive oil can ease constipation; quick home remedies

Constipation is an all-season problem for some people and with summer here in all its glory it's even difficult to ease bowel issues. If you are someone who has been struggling with constipation for quite some time, you may have tried different kinds of churans, adding fibre to your meals and other laxatives. When it comes to relieving constipation, you do not have to go much further and just use some very easily available kitchen ingredients. According to nutrition experts, adding good fat oils and ghee to your diet that help ease bowel movements and relieve constipation in people. (Also read: Constipation can cause these common skin issues; dermats on tips to treat)

According to studies, butyric acid in ghee can get rid of constipation and help ease bowel movements.(Shutterstock)

According to studies, butyric acid in ghee can get rid of constipation and help ease bowel movements. Consuming butyric acid can improve metabolism and helps in the movement and frequency of stool apart from relieving abdominal pain, bloating, and other such symptoms of constipation.

According to Dr Dimple Jangda, Ayurveda & Gut Health Coach, constipation is caused by Vata imbalance as per Ayurveda which happens because of excessive dryness and roughness in the intestines and colon that prevents waste from moving smoothly.

GHEE, GOOD FAT OILS AND OTHER HOME REMEDIES FOR CONSTIPATION RELIEF

Dr Jangda shares some quick remedies that can help you with constipation:

1. Include good fat oils in your diet to lubricate your GI tract. Include oils like olive oil, avocado oil on your salads, breads and soups.

2. Avoid dry snacks and dry packaged foods.

3. Cut back on meat, eggs and sea foods as they take the longest to digest.

4. Include more fibre in your diet (preferably steamed vegetables instead of raw as they can aggravate the dryness).

5. Mix 200 ml water with 1 tsp of clarified butter. Drink on empty stomach.

6. Mix 200 ml of warm plant-based milk or dairy based milk sourced from a cruelty free farm, add 1 tsp clarified unsalted butter and consume at bedtime.

Explaining the benefits of ghee in relieving constipation, Dr Jangda explains, "ghee is a rich source of butyric acid which is an ultimate home remedy to aid digestive problems. Adding ghee to the food can be beneficial."

Here's how ghee helps relieve constipation:

- It lubricates the intestinal walls which clear the passage and prevents constipation.

- The combination of ghee and jaggery helps overcome gastric problems.

- The butyric acid in Ghee reduces abdominal pain, bloating and other symptoms of constipation.

