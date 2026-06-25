Giving phones to your children? Know how excessive digital use may affect developing brain, sleep and behaviour

Childhood is one of the most impressionable stages of life, and the guidance of parents and authority figures matters deeply. Their role also extends to protecting children from external stimuli that may impede their development. One such threat is excessive screen time. Digital use is pervasive and, unfortunately, inevitable, with even schoolwork now requiring screens too. This exposure extends to entertainment and learning. For parents, knowing where to draw the line can make all the difference.

Children are attracted to the constant stimulation presented by screens in form of loud music and bright content. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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Nowadays, parents are quick to gift young kids phones, but the real responsibility lies in teaching them how to use their phones with mindful precautions and setting firm boundaries. ALSO READ: Endocrinologist shares 3 extra healthy ingredients to add in baked treats for kids: ‘Children do not notice these…’

HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand the health ramifications of screen overdependence.

What are the dangers of high screentime in children?

Sleep disturbances surge with phone use among kids. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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{{^usCountry}} Sindhu Upadhyay Wadhwa, senior clinical psychologist with over 20 years of experience and founder and clinical director of Mind Guild, told HT Lifestyle in an interview about the lasting impact of screen exposure on children's developing brains and what steps parents can take to build healthier digital habits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sindhu Upadhyay Wadhwa, senior clinical psychologist with over 20 years of experience and founder and clinical director of Mind Guild, told HT Lifestyle in an interview about the lasting impact of screen exposure on children's developing brains and what steps parents can take to build healthier digital habits. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Excessive screen exposure can affect children on all fronts, including their emotional, cognitive and physical well-being. This is worrying because children are like a sponge, so whatever they consume can shape their habits, behaviour and subsequent development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Excessive screen exposure can affect children on all fronts, including their emotional, cognitive and physical well-being. This is worrying because children are like a sponge, so whatever they consume can shape their habits, behaviour and subsequent development. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The psychologist drew attention to the concept of overstimulation because of screens, “Children's brains are still developing, particularly the areas responsible for self-control, focus, decision-making, and emotional balance. Excessive screen exposure can overstimulate these developing systems, making it harder for children to concentrate, regulate emotions, and engage in real-world experiences.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The psychologist drew attention to the concept of overstimulation because of screens, “Children's brains are still developing, particularly the areas responsible for self-control, focus, decision-making, and emotional balance. Excessive screen exposure can overstimulate these developing systems, making it harder for children to concentrate, regulate emotions, and engage in real-world experiences.” {{/usCountry}}

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Alarming to think, but yes, as the expert mentioned, screen time shaped the developing brain. To put it into perspective, most of the content online, the short-form video or the games are high-paced and rewarding, but real-world activities are slow, which is why the psychologist recounted that parents nowadays report their children being restless, irritated, unable to focus, mood swings, and low interest in offline play or mingling with friends.

This also demonstrates the growing dependence on instant gratification. It shows up in many ways, like gaming rewards, new content available at their fingertips, always, one scroll away. Wadhwa also observed that when phones are taken away from children, they become frustrated and sometimes throw tantrums. In some cases, they may also be anxious about being parted.

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On the physical front, sleep is one of the first areas to take a hit. It is already well-known how indispensable quality sleep is for good health. Time and again, health experts recommend prioritising sleep. Wadhwa too concurred, highlighting the value of sleep and why screens may adversely impact sleep, “Prolonged screen use, especially before bedtime, interferes with melatonin production and can negatively affect sleep quality. In growing children, poor sleep is linked to difficulties with learning, memory, emotional regulation, and overall well-being.”

But in the end, she advocated for balance, as it is not realistically possible to impose a blanket ban on gadgets.

How to reduce dependence on screen?

Parents should lead by example and keep their screens away and play with their kids. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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Another expert weighed in with an insightful observation, focusing on the idea that technology use needs to be balanced. Sandeep Kumar, founder of COP Parental Control App, agreed with the psychologist and told us that the children's digital habits are mostly unstructured now, which is why dependence is increasing. Once parents structure screen use, it becomes more manageable.

"Technology itself is not harmful when used responsibly. The goal is to help children develop healthy digital habits while ensuring they have enough opportunities for physical activity, social interaction, creativity, and rest,' he said, explaining the role of balanced technology use.

Some of the tips from Kumar include:

Establish fixed screen-time schedules each day Encourage outdoor activities, sports, and physical exercise Introduce hobbies such as reading, art, music, or creative projects Create screen-free zones during family meals and before bedtime Plan family outings and activities that do not involve devices

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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