Glass skin vs healthy skin: What we get wrong about glowing skin and what healthy skin actually looks like

Open Instagram, and you’ll be bombarded with influencers sharing tips and tricks to achieve glass skin. The glass skin trend has made poreless, ultra-smooth, highly reflective skin a popular beauty goal. Social media often presents this look as the definition of healthy skin. But real skin is different. Dr Sonia Gupta, medical director and founder at Keynu Aesthetics, breaks down what healthy skin looks like.

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What does healthy skin look like?

“Online posts often make it seem like good skin should be glassy, bright, and totally without pores. In real life, skin is not that simple. You may see pores, tiny lines, rough spots, and the odd pimple. None of that automatically means anything is wrong,” highlighted Dr Sonia.

A soft glow usually shows up when skin is well hydrated and taken care of.

“Pores, fine lines, pigmentation, acne marks and occasional breakouts are normal. Healthy skin does not need to look flawless under every light or filter,” emphasised Lalita Arya, CEO at DermaPuritys. She also believes that the focus should be on skin health rather than chasing a perfect finish.

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{{^usCountry}} A soft glow usually shows up when skin is well hydrated and taken care of. It does not always come from looking perfect in every photo. Things get tricky when people line up their own face against edited pictures and decide that normal texture must be fixed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A soft glow usually shows up when skin is well hydrated and taken care of. It does not always come from looking perfect in every photo. Things get tricky when people line up their own face against edited pictures and decide that normal texture must be fixed. {{/usCountry}}

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Healthy skin is skin that is functioning well. It should feel comfortable, maintain hydration, and have a strong protective barrier. It may still have visible pores or uneven tone. These do not automatically mean the skin is unhealthy. Problems can begin when people start using too many exfoliants, peels, or active ingredients in an attempt to copy an online trend. This can lead to dryness, irritation, and a damaged skin barrier.

Healthy skin is skin that is functioning well.

How to achieve healthy skin?

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Dr Sonia highlighted that people often link glow with extra products, harsh treatments, and many salon visits. But your skin does not need nonstop pushing or constant fixing. In some cases, a calmer routine helps more than a bigger one.

According to Dr Sonia, start with a gentle cleanser, add a moisturiser that your skin can tolerate, then use sun protection every day, and that simple set can do a lot. The goal is steady, healthy skin that can handle daily life. It is not about chasing a shiny, staged look. Healthy skin does not need to look flawless.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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