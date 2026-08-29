Considering cosmetic procedures? Physician injector shares 3 facial treatments she would personally avoid at 40

Dr Chloe Kim, an aesthetic physician and injector, has shared three facial treatments she would personally avoid based on the treatment process as well as individual facial structure, needs and aesthetic goals. In an Instagram video shared on August 15, the aesthetic physician highlights, “I’m a physician injector who treats faces for a living. These are three treatments I personally wouldn’t choose for my own face at 40.”

Considering a facial treatment but unsure which option is right for you? With countless cosmetic procedures promising smoother, tighter or more youthful-looking skin, choosing one can feel overwhelming. However, there is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to aesthetic treatments. Factors such as your facial structure, skin texture, volume and individual needs all play a role, making it important to research your options and understand which treatments are best suited to you.

1. Threading A facial thread lift is a minimally invasive cosmetic procedure that uses dissolvable medical-grade sutures to lift, tighten, and contour sagging skin while stimulating natural collagen production.

Elaborating on her personal experience and views on the treatment, Chloe says, “I’ve tried it, and personally, I didn’t love how the threads felt or moved with certain facial expressions, especially smiling. I know there are different techniques that may minimise this, but for me, I also didn’t feel the duration of the result justified the treatment. For the right person, though, I’m sure it can work beautifully.”

2. RF microneedling Radiofrequency (RF) microneedling is a minimally invasive cosmetic procedure that combines fine microneedles with radiofrequency energy to deliver controlled heat into the skin, stimulating collagen and elastin production. Chloe says she is particularly cautious about treatments that use RF energy to penetrate deeper into the tissue, as she does not have much facial fat to spare.

Instead, she prefers treatments such as Thermage and Ultherapy, which she considers better suited to her approach. The physician injector explains, “I personally prefer non-invasive monopolar RF, such as Thermage and XERF, or microfocused ultrasound with visualisation, such as Ultherapy. With Ultherapy, I can visualise the tissue layers in real time and confirm my treatment depth during treatment. If texture is my main goal, I’d personally rather use traditional microneedling and layer my tightening treatments separately.”

3. HA fillers in the temples Hyaluronic acid (HA) temple filler is a non-surgical cosmetic treatment used to restore lost volume in hollow or sunken temples, helping create a smoother, more balanced and youthful facial contour. However, Chloe says she personally prefers alternative approaches to restoring volume in this area.

Explaining her preference, she says, “This one is purely personal preference. I’ve seen beautiful results with HA in the temples, but for my own face, I prefer other ways of restoring volume there. I tend to like a softer, more gradual correction rather than directly filling the area with HA.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Chloe Kim is an aesthetic nurse injector based in Chicago, United States. She currently practises at ROA Medical Spa, where she focuses on aesthetic treatments designed to help clients age gracefully while enhancing their natural features.