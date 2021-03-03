Gout drug to be tested as potential Covid-19 treatment by second UK study
A large British study looking into potential early-stage Covid-19 treatments will begin testing gout medication colchicine and has widened enrolment criteria for the arm of the trial, University of Oxford researchers said on Wednesday.
The anti-inflammatory drug is already being tested in another UK study dubbed RECOVERY, which is the world's largest clinical trial of treatments for patients hospitalised with Covid-19.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gout drug to be tested as potential Covid-19 treatment by second UK study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aggressive intervention recommended to prevent pediatric diabetes, finds study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 recovered people show faster antibody response to Covishield vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Custom diet, lifestyle changes key to optimising mental health: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study discusses effect of pollutants on fertility
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Arjun Bijlani’s leg workout with wife on shoulders is fit couple goals
- Naagin star Arjun Bijlani gives fans a sneak peek into his Wednesday workout which is all about seated leg extension and squats with wife Neha Swami Bijlani on shoulders and we are motivated enough to hit the grind with our partner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja Batra-Nawab Shah’s Wednesday workout is about Yoga, bodybuilding | Watch
- Watch: From the former Miss India’s Vrischikasana or Scorpion pose of Yoga to the Tiger Zinda Hai actor’s bodybuilding exercises at gym, Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah's rigorous workout this Wednesday is all the motivation we need to amp up our couple and fitness goals together
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blood tests can offer early indicator of severe Covid-19? Here's what study says
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High fat diets may over-activate destructive heart disease protein: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Painstaking study of 'Little Foot' fossil sheds light on human origins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Low cost, high efficiency mask design presented by Oxford study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's why using cannabis to treat migraine could up risk of rebound headaches
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Let's talk periods': Taapsee Pannu addresses 'the elephant in the room'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Esha Gupta's extreme stretch amazes everyone, Masaba's comment wins the day
- Esha Gupta recently shared a fitness post nailing an extreme stretch and left her audience speechless. We are in awe of the actor too.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Climate change is harming unborn babies in Brazil, says research
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox