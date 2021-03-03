Gout drug to be tested as potential Covid-19 treatment by second UK study

IND USA
After a UK study dubbed Recovery, another study in Britain to test gout medication colchicine as potential Covid-19 treatment
Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:11 PM IST

A large British study looking into potential early-stage Covid-19 treatments will begin testing gout medication colchicine and has widened enrolment criteria for the arm of the trial, University of Oxford researchers said on Wednesday.

The anti-inflammatory drug is already being tested in another UK study dubbed RECOVERY, which is the world's largest clinical trial of treatments for patients hospitalised with Covid-19.

