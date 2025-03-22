Green iftar: How to make your Ramadan 2025 meal more sustainable and eco-friendly

It is wonderful to see the growing awareness of sustainable eating practices, especially during a time like Ramadan, which emphasizes reflection, mindful living, self-discipline and community bonding. One of the most cherished traditions during this holy month is iftar, the meal that breaks the fast at sunset and with the increasing global focus on sustainability, many Muslims have been considering how our eating habits during Ramadan can be more eco-friendly. A Palestinian woman who was evacuated from Gaza, prepares Iftar meals, during the holy month of Ramadan, in Doha, Qatar. (Image by REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)

Iftar, a moment of blessing(picture for representational purpose)

By adopting sustainable practices, we can honour both our faith and our responsibility to the environment. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajeshwari Panda, Head of the Dietetics Department at Medicover Hospital in Kharghar Navi Mumbai, gave us a dietitian's perspective on creating an eco-friendly Iftar.

Why eco-friendly eating matters during Ramadan?

Reducing Food Waste: Ramadan can sometimes lead to increased food waste. Sustainable practices encourage mindful consumption and proper storage. This aligns with the Islamic principle of avoiding wastefulness.

Ramadan can sometimes lead to increased food waste. Sustainable practices encourage mindful consumption and proper storage. This aligns with the Islamic principle of avoiding wastefulness. Supporting Local and Seasonal Foods: Choosing locally sourced and seasonal produce reduces the carbon footprint associated with transportation. It also supports local farmers and economies.

Choosing locally sourced and seasonal produce reduces the carbon footprint associated with transportation. It also supports local farmers and economies. Minimising Environmental Impact: Adopting sustainable eating habits contributes to a healthier planet for future generations.

Dietitian's recommendations for an eco-friendly iftar:

1. Meal Planning and Portion Control:

Plan your Iftar meals in advance to avoid overbuying and food waste.

Prepare appropriate portion sizes to minimize leftovers.

Use leftover food for meals.

2. Prioritise Plant-Based Meals:

Plant-based diets generally have a lower environmental impact than meat-heavy diets.

The iftar meals during Ramzan are becoming more and more creative, featuring lighter dishes with dips and global cuisines(Shutterstock)

Embracing eco-friendly habits during iftar is a meaningful way to practice mindfulness and gratitude, two core values of Ramadan while by being conscious of our food choices, minimising waste and opting for sustainable alternatives, we can contribute to a healthier planet and nurture our spiritual growth alongside. Small changes in our daily habits can lead to a significant positive impact, ensuring that the blessings of Ramadan extend beyond ourselves to the environment and future generations.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.