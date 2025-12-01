Green vs red apples: Which is healthier and offers more nutritional value?

‘An apple a day keeps the doctor away’ is an adage that we have all grown up hearing. However, with the availability of different varieties of apples becoming more widespread, people are getting more particular about the type of apple they want to eat. Green vs red apples: Which one is healthier for you?(Unsplash)

While apples are usually associated with the red color, green apples have become a much more common sight compared to earlier. But, is this variety any different from the more conventional one? Are green apples any better or worse than red ones? Check out.

Green apple vs Red Apple

Green apples, according to Onlymyhealth, have a more sour taste and a thicker skin. Nutritionally, they are better sources of vitamins A, B, C, E and K. On top of that, they also contain more iron, potassium, and protein. Another benefit of this apple is that it contains less sugar and carbohydrates.

Green apples seem to be a healthier alternative to the traditional red variety. However, that doesn’t mean that the red variety is no good. Apples, regardless of their color and variety, aid digestion through the presence of pectin, which promotes the growth of healthy bacteria in the gut.

Apples are also full of fibre and water, which provides a feeling of satiety and therefore stops constant hunger pangs. So, whether you like green or red, sweet or sour, juicy or less so, do take an apple a day to promote your health.

Qualities of an apple

Apple is a fruit that is native to Central Asia and abounds in simple sugars like fructose, sucrose, and glucose, according to Healthline. However, its glycemic index (GI) is low, making it less harmful for people who might be struggling with high blood sugar.

What makes an apple special is the presence of fiber. Healthline says that, on average, an apple that weighs 182 grams will contain 4.37 grams of fiber. This is very useful for the health of the digestive system. The skin of the apple is also rich in fibre, so peeling it might not be the best option.

Apples are also rich sources of antioxidants. Quercetin is believed to have anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, anti-cancer, and anti-depressant effects. Catechin is another variety of antioxidant present in the fruit. Chlorogenic acid is seen as helpful in lowering blood sugar.

So, the apple is, indeed, a great source of nutrients. While it may not guarantee the absence of a doctor from your life, it can help in achieving your fitness goals.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.