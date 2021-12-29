Guess how Sonnalli Seygall spent her Christmas? Hint - It's all about fitness

Sonnalli Seygall had a beautiful Christmas this year. She chose to stay away from the noise and the hustle and the bustle of the city life and took off to the city of temples for a quiet vacation. The actor took off to the hill station of Rishikesh recently and since then her Instagram profile has been replete with pictures and videos of herself having a lot of time. From going on a tour of the city embedded with temples to sitting in a local restaurant and engaging in the fun activity of making dumplings, Sonnalli is having a beautiful year-end trip.

The actor, however, is not staying away from engaging with her fit and healthy side. Sonnalli is also taking the opportunity of trying out new yoga routines in Rishikesh. From acing a AcroYoga position with a fitness partner for company to taking on the morning yoga routine while basking in the morning sun in the hills, the actor is doing it all. Sonnalli is otherwise also a fitness enthusiast and she swears by high intensity workouts and yoga.

ALSO READ: Sonnalli Seygall's yoga perfection is 'all about practising'

From showing us her insane shoulder strength and flexibility to sometimes making her Instagram family have a hearty laugh over her walking workout routine on her palms, Sonnalli makes yoga fun for us. A day back, Sonnalli shared a glimpse of how her rejuvenating trip went, on her Instagram stories. The post, originally shared by the official Instagram page of Om Shanti Om Yoga School, perfectly captures the fitness mood of the actor. In the pictures, Sonnalli can be seen engaging in several yoga routines under the supervision of a yoga expert. She can be seen performing stretches on a yoga mat as well. Take a look:

Downward facing dog, as performed by Sonnalli comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in stretching the lower and the upper body. It also helps in stimulating the blood flow and improving the overall posture of the body.