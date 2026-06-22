Gurgaon ophthalmologist says watery eyes don’t always mean healthy eyes; dry eye disease could be the hidden cause

In today’s world of constant screen time and pollution, watery eyes and irritation have become a common condition. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shibal Bhartiya, clinical director, ophthalmology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurgaon, explains the surprising reason behind these symptoms and when to seek medical attention.

Watery eyes don’t always mean healthy eyes; dry eye disease could be the hidden cause.(Pexel)

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Why do your eyes water constantly?

Dr Shibal said, “Constant watery eyes and a dry eye diagnosis sounds like a contradiction. It isn’t, and understanding why could change how you treat your eyes forever.”

She highlighted that the tear film on your eye isn’t just water. It has three layers: oil, water, and mucus. These together keep the surface smooth and stable. When that film breaks down, the eye sends an SOS. The brain responds by flooding the eye with emergency tears. We call it reflex tearing. It’s reactive, it’s excessive, and it means almost nothing in terms of actual lubrication. So the eye is simultaneously dry and watering.

Why does this matter right now?

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{{^usCountry}} Screen time has changed everything. We blink less, about a third as often, when we’re on screens. The oil glands in our eyelids get clogged. The tear film evaporates faster than it’s made. Add air pollution, air-conditioned offices, and long commutes, and dry eye disease is now one of the most under-diagnosed conditions, especially in urban India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Screen time has changed everything. We blink less, about a third as often, when we’re on screens. The oil glands in our eyelids get clogged. The tear film evaporates faster than it’s made. Add air pollution, air-conditioned offices, and long commutes, and dry eye disease is now one of the most under-diagnosed conditions, especially in urban India. {{/usCountry}}

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Dry eye disease is now one of the most under-diagnosed conditions, especially in urban India. (Pexel)

{{^usCountry}} What to look for? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What to look for? {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Shibal, here are the symptoms you need to look for:

• Watery eyes that get worse by evening

• A burning or stinging sensation

• Blurred vision that clears when you blink

• Sensitivity to wind or AC

• Eyes that feel tired even after a full night’s sleep

Any of these, persisting beyond two weeks, deserve a proper evaluation, and not another bottle of artificial tears from the chemist.

In persistent cases, prescription drops or in-clinic treatments target the oil glands directly. (Pexel)

What actually helps?

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According to Dr Shibal, warm compresses on the eyelids, omega-3 supplements, preservative-free lubricating drops, and reduced screen time with deliberate blinking breaks are some of the ways to treat this. However, in persistent cases, prescription drops or in-clinic treatments target the oil glands directly.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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