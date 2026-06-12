Hot weather makes your eyes look tired? Doctor shares tips to manage puffiness and dark circles

The hotter months can trigger a lot of health problems. The range of health problems includes skin breakouts and gut issues like acidity and heartburn, to bowel problems such as constipation. Just like these parts of the body, your eyes can also take a hit, with many observing puffiness, dark circles, dryness and a tired appearance during summer. In the summer season, the under-eye area becomes puffier! (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Let's try to understand from an expert why the eyes become puffier and why dark circles appear during summer. Dr Neeraj Sanduja, director at Viaan Eye and Retina Centre, Gurugram, shared with HT Lifestyle all the essentials you need to know about puffy eyes management in hotter months.

Why do you have puffy eyes during the summer? Did you know your skin around your eyes is far more delicate than the skin on the rest of your face? This is why the under-eye area is first to show signs of summer or, in general, heat-related stress.

“Increased heat, sun exposure, dehydration, and environmental pollutants can significantly affect the delicate skin around the eyes. The periocular skin is among the thinnest in the body and is particularly vulnerable to fluid retention, pigmentation changes, dryness, and irritation," Dr Sanduja described why that area is vulnerable, and one may see a change in appearance in that area.

This condition is called periorbital puffiness, and as the doctor outlined, it commonly occurs due to fluid accumulation in the loose tissues around the eyes. High temperatures, excessive salt intake, dehydration, inadequate sleep, allergies, and prolonged screen exposure can all contribute to this.

Can dark circles happen too? Dark circles appear as darker patches under the eyes. They may look brownish due to several reasons. The dermatologist mentioned that the pigmentation shows up as a blush, or purplish, because of visible blood vessels beneath thin skin, or hollow and shadowy due to fatigue or dehydration.