Gurugram dietician answers 10 questions about protein powder, local Indian foods packed with veg protein and fibre

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Incorporating fibre and protein in meals helps manage diabetes and maintain muscle mass. Affordable Indian foods like dals and whole grains provide essential nutrients. (Freepik)

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After tackling chronic issues like seasonal migraines, this week we target India’s silent plate crisis: rampant sarcopenia, rising type 2 diabetes, and diet myths. Urban diets swapped millets for maida and white rice. Result? Muscle loss, metabolic disorders, and deep nutrition gaps.

To decode it, HT Lifestyle spoke to Sandhya Pandey, general manager and chief dietician at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram. Ahead, she breaks down India’s complex relationship with protein and fibre — from 'complete' vegetarian proteins to kidney-damage myths.

1. Most Indians link protein to bodybuilding. How much does a sedentary Indian adult actually need daily for basic health?

Protein is not just for building muscles. It is essential for maintaining muscles, repairing tissues, supporting immunity, and keeping the body functioning properly. A healthy sedentary adult generally needs about 0.8–1 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight daily. For example, a person weighing 60 kg needs around 48–60 grams of protein each day. Good sources include dal, milk, curd, paneer, eggs, fish, chicken, soy products, and pulses. Regular intake is important at every age.

2. Traditional veg meals like dal-chawal aren’t ‘complete’ proteins. How can we optimise them for all essential amino acids without supplements?

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{{^usCountry}} Many plant foods lack some essential amino acids, but combining foods can solve this naturally. Traditional Indian meals like dal-chawal, rajma-rice, khichdi, idli-sambar, or roti with dal provide complementary amino acids that together make a high-quality protein meal. Adding curd, milk, paneer, soy, nuts, or seeds can further improve protein quality. You do not need supplements if your diet includes a variety of cereals, pulses, dairy, and vegetables throughout the day. 3. Many Indian parents fear that protein powders cause kidney damage or hair loss. What’s the medical reality? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many plant foods lack some essential amino acids, but combining foods can solve this naturally. Traditional Indian meals like dal-chawal, rajma-rice, khichdi, idli-sambar, or roti with dal provide complementary amino acids that together make a high-quality protein meal. Adding curd, milk, paneer, soy, nuts, or seeds can further improve protein quality. You do not need supplements if your diet includes a variety of cereals, pulses, dairy, and vegetables throughout the day. 3. Many Indian parents fear that protein powders cause kidney damage or hair loss. What’s the medical reality? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For healthy people, protein powders do not cause kidney damage or hair loss when consumed within recommended limits. Kidney concerns mainly apply to people who already have serious kidney disease and need medical supervision. Hair loss is usually linked to factors such as genetics, stress, nutrient deficiencies, hormonal changes, or illness — not protein supplements. The key is to choose a reputable product and remember that supplements are only meant to fill nutritional gaps, not replace a balanced diet. 4. Urban Indian diets swapped millets for maida and white rice. What are the hidden health costs of this fibre loss? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For healthy people, protein powders do not cause kidney damage or hair loss when consumed within recommended limits. Kidney concerns mainly apply to people who already have serious kidney disease and need medical supervision. Hair loss is usually linked to factors such as genetics, stress, nutrient deficiencies, hormonal changes, or illness — not protein supplements. The key is to choose a reputable product and remember that supplements are only meant to fill nutritional gaps, not replace a balanced diet. 4. Urban Indian diets swapped millets for maida and white rice. What are the hidden health costs of this fibre loss? {{/usCountry}}

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Millets and whole grains naturally contain more fibre, vitamins, and minerals than refined foods like maida and polished white rice. When fibre intake drops, digestion slows, constipation becomes more common, and blood sugar levels may rise more quickly after meals. Low-fibre diets are also linked to a higher risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and poor gut health. Bringing back millets, whole wheat, brown rice, fruits, vegetables, and pulses can help improve overall health.

5. People get gas when they add salads, dal, or cruciferous veggies. How do you increase fibre without digestive distress?

Digestive discomfort often happens when fibre intake increases too quickly. Instead of making sudden changes, increase fibre gradually over a few weeks. Drink enough water, chew food properly, and include cooked vegetables if raw salads feel heavy. Soaking and sprouting dals can also improve digestion. Start with small portions and slowly build up. Regular physical activity helps too. Most people find that their digestive system adapts over time and symptoms improve naturally.

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Millets and whole grains naturally contain more fibre, vitamins, and minerals than refined foods like maida and polished white rice. (Unsplash)

6. India leads in type 2 diabetes. Can a high-fibre diet actually help prevent or manage it, and which local foods work best?

Yes, fibre plays an important role in the prevention and management of diabetes. Soluble fibre slows digestion, helps control blood sugar spikes, and supports heart health. Good local sources include oats, barley, fruits, vegetables, legumes, and seeds such as flax and chia. Whole grains, millets, chana, rajma, and dals also add valuable fibre. A fibre-rich diet can improve satiety, support weight management, and promote better blood sugar control when combined with regular physical activity and healthy lifestyle habits.

7. Protein and fibre both keep you full. What’s the ideal protein-to-fibre ratio per meal for sustainable weight loss in Indians?

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There is no single perfect ratio, but a practical target is around 20–30 grams of protein and 8–10 grams of fibre per main meal. This combination helps control hunger, supports muscle maintenance during weight loss, and keeps energy levels stable. A balanced Indian plate could include dal or paneer, whole grains like roti or millet, plenty of vegetables, and curd. Focusing on both nutrients together is usually more effective than counting calories alone.

8. Hitting protein goals feels expensive with quinoa and avocados. Which cheap, local Indian foods are high in both protein and fibre?

Many affordable Indian foods provide both protein and fibre. Chana, roasted chana, rajma, black chana, moong dal, masoor dal, soy chunks, peanuts, and sprouts are excellent options. These foods are often much cheaper than imported health foods and fit easily into everyday meals. Pairing pulses with whole grains such as roti, jowar, bajra, or brown rice can further improve nutritional quality. Consistency matters more than expensive ingredients when it comes to good nutrition.

9. Sarcopenia is rampant in Indians over 60, often with gut issues that limit fibre. How should protein and fibre intake shift after 60?

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After 60, maintaining muscle mass becomes more challenging due to age-related changes and anabolic resistance, where muscles respond less effectively to protein. Protein needs often increase to around 1–1.2 grams per kilogram of body weight daily, spread evenly across meals. Strength or resistance exercises become equally important for preserving muscle strength and function. Fibre remains essential for digestion and metabolic health, but those with digestive issues may tolerate cooked vegetables, soft fruits, and well-cooked dals better than large amounts of raw fibre.

10. The market is full of 'high-protein' chips and 'high-fibre' biscuits. Are they legit, or just marketing hype?

Some products genuinely contain added protein or fibre, but many are still highly processed and may also be high in salt, sugar, or unhealthy fats. A 'high-protein' or 'high-fibre' claim does not automatically make a food healthy. Always check the nutrition label and ingredient list instead of relying on front-of-pack marketing. Whole foods such as dals, fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, milk, curd, and eggs usually provide better overall nutrition than packaged snacks.

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Protein needs can vary depending on activity levels. While most sedentary adults require about 0.8–1 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight daily, people who regularly exercise for more than 60 minutes a day may benefit from slightly higher protein intake to support muscle recovery and maintenance. Including protein-rich foods across meals can help meet these increased requirements while supporting overall health and physical performance.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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