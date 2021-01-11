IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Gut microbe plays key role in development of some breast cancers
Short-term exposure to B. fragilis toxin leaves a lasting impression in cells, increasing the risk for cancer.(Pixabay)
Short-term exposure to B. fragilis toxin leaves a lasting impression in cells, increasing the risk for cancer.(Pixabay)
health

Gut microbe plays key role in development of some breast cancers

A recent study has found a new microbe in the colon which is generally associated with the development of colon cancer and colitis along with playing an important role in the development of some kinds of breast cancer.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 01:10 PM IST

A recent study has found a new microbe in the colon which is generally associated with the development of colon cancer and colitis along with playing an important role in the development of some kinds of breast cancer. Short-term exposure to B. fragilis toxin leaves a lasting impression in cells, increasing the risk for cancer.

According to new research from investigators with the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and its Bloomberg~Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy. Breast tissue cells exposed to this toxin retain a long-term memory, increasing the risk for disease.

In a series of laboratory experiments, researchers discovered that when enterotoxigenic Bacteroides fragilis (ETBF) was introduced to the guts or breast ducts of mice, it always induced growth and metastatic progression of tumor cells. A description of the work is published in the January 6 issue of the journal Cancer Discovery.

While microbes are known to be present in body sites such as the gastrointestinal tract, nasal passages, and skin, breast tissue was considered sterile until recently, says senior study author Dipali Sharma, Ph.D., a professor of oncology at Johns Hopkins Medicine.

The study is the first step to show the involvement of ETBF in breast cancer development, Sharma says. Additional studies are needed to clarify how ETBF moves throughout the body, whether ETBF can be a sole driver to directly trigger the transformation of breast cells in humans, and/or if other microbiota also have cancer-causing activity for breast tissue.

"Despite multiple established risk factors for breast cancer, such as age, genetic changes, radiation therapy, and family history, a large number of breast cancers arise in women harboring none of these, indicating the need to look beyond," Sharma says. "Our study suggests another risk factor, which is the microbiome. If your microbiome is perturbed or if you harbor toxigenic microbes with oncogenic function, that could be considered an additional risk factor for breast cancer."

Sharma and colleagues performed several experiments to study the role of ETBF. First, they performed a meta-analysis of clinical data looking at published studies comparing microbial composition among benign and malignant breast tumors and nipple aspirate fluids of breast cancer survivors and healthy volunteers. B. fragilis was consistently detected in all breast tissue samples as well as the nipple fluids of cancer survivors.

In the lab, the team gave the ETBF bacteria by mouth to a group of mice. First, it colonized the gut. Then, within three weeks, the mouse mammary tissue had observable changes usually present in ductal hyperplasia, a precancerous condition. In additional tests, investigators found that hyperplasia-like symptoms also appeared within two to three weeks of injecting ETBF bacteria directly to the teats of mice and that cells exposed to the toxin always exhibited more rapid tumor progression and developed more aggressive tumors than cells not exposed to the toxin. Breast cells exposed to the toxin for 72 hours retained a memory of the toxin and were able to start cancer development and form metastatic lesions in different mouse models. Investigators also found the Notch1 and beta-catenin cell signaling pathways to be involved in promoting EBFT's role in breast tissue.

In clinical studies, the investigators have started looking for microbiome changes among breast cancer patients to see how this impacts tumor progression and response to therapy. Meanwhile, Sharma says, "we definitely should try to maintain a healthy microbiome, including eating a healthy diet and exercising, and maintaining the correct body mass index."

Down the road, screening for microbiome changes could be as simple as stool sample tests, said lead author Sheetal Parida, a postdoctoral fellow at Johns Hopkins Medicine. "This is just one indicator, and we think there will be multiple," she said. "If we find additional bacteria responsible for cancer development, we can easily look at the stool and check for those. Women at high risk of developing breast cancer might have a high population of some of these."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
study on breast cancer
app
Close
e-paper
Running highways and countryside: Milind Soman’s 2021 fitness resolution leaves fans inspired(Instagram/milindrunning)
Running highways and countryside: Milind Soman’s 2021 fitness resolution leaves fans inspired(Instagram/milindrunning)
health

Running highways-countryside: Milind Soman's 2021 resolution is fitness inspo

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:13 PM IST
  • After nailing five 10 km runs in 2020, Milind Soman is gearing up for an interesting running resolution this New Year and we are totally charged up to take fitness inspiration from the hunk
READ FULL STORY
Close
Short-term exposure to B. fragilis toxin leaves a lasting impression in cells, increasing the risk for cancer.(Pixabay)
Short-term exposure to B. fragilis toxin leaves a lasting impression in cells, increasing the risk for cancer.(Pixabay)
health

Gut microbe plays key role in development of some breast cancers

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 01:10 PM IST
A recent study has found a new microbe in the colon which is generally associated with the development of colon cancer and colitis along with playing an important role in the development of some kinds of breast cancer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Marijuana use increases throughout the calendar year, with use up 13 per cent on average at the end of each year (2015-2019) compared to the beginning, according to a new study.(ANI)
Marijuana use increases throughout the calendar year, with use up 13 per cent on average at the end of each year (2015-2019) compared to the beginning, according to a new study.(ANI)
health

Study: Marijuana use drops at beginning of year, then climbs in summer, fall

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Marijuana use increases throughout the calendar year, with use up 13 per cent on average at the end of each year (2015-2019) compared to the beginning, according to a new study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Starting tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, before the age of 18 is a major risk factor for people becoming daily cigarette smokers, suggests a new study.(Yahoo)
Starting tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, before the age of 18 is a major risk factor for people becoming daily cigarette smokers, suggests a new study.(Yahoo)
health

Youth using e-cigarettes three times likely to become cigarette smokers: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 12:16 PM IST
Starting tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, before the age of 18 is a major risk factor for people becoming daily cigarette smokers, suggests a new study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Men with localized prostate cancer who reported a baseline dietary pattern that more closely follows the key principles of a Mediterranean-style diet fared better over the course of their disease, suggest the findings of a new study.(ANI)
Men with localized prostate cancer who reported a baseline dietary pattern that more closely follows the key principles of a Mediterranean-style diet fared better over the course of their disease, suggest the findings of a new study.(ANI)
health

Risk of prostate cancer may decrease with Mediterranean diet: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Men with localized prostate cancer who reported a baseline dietary pattern that more closely follows the key principles of a Mediterranean-style diet fared better over the course of their disease, suggest the findings of a new study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit Nene cycles her way to cardiovascular fitness and here’s why you should bike too(Instagram/madhuridixitnene)
Madhuri Dixit Nene cycles her way to cardiovascular fitness and here’s why you should bike too(Instagram/madhuridixitnene)
health

Madhuri Dixit Nene cycles her way to cardiovascular fitness, check benefits here

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:20 PM IST
  • Madhuri Dixit Nene’s adorable video of cycling alongside her dog are all the weekend vibes we need to be happy this World Laughter Day. Read on to know the benefits of cycling and pedal your way to a healthy and fit lifestyle
READ FULL STORY
Close
If you want to attain higher levels of happiness during the period of Covid-19 restrictions, spending time outdoors and switching off our devices is the key, suggest the findings of a new study.(ANI)
If you want to attain higher levels of happiness during the period of Covid-19 restrictions, spending time outdoors and switching off our devices is the key, suggest the findings of a new study.(ANI)
health

Head outdoors to keep lockdown blues at bay, suggests study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:22 AM IST
If you want to attain higher levels of happiness during the period of Covid-19 restrictions, spending time outdoors and switching off our devices is the key, suggest the findings of a new study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonakshi Sinha encourages fans to do cardio at home by skipping rope, here are its benefits(Instagram/aslisona)
Sonakshi Sinha encourages fans to do cardio at home by skipping rope, here are its benefits(Instagram/aslisona)
health

Sonakshi Sinha does cardio at home by skipping rope, here are its benefits

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:09 AM IST
  • ‘No gym no problem!’: Sonakshi Sinha pushes fans to not skip grind and instead skip on a rope at home as it is a cardio exercise that burns many calories in a short time and is a full body workout. Read benefits of it inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
New research has discovered a new cog in the circadian clock--a genome-wide regulatory layer made up of small chains of non-coding nucleotides known as micro RNAs (miRNAs).(ANI)
New research has discovered a new cog in the circadian clock--a genome-wide regulatory layer made up of small chains of non-coding nucleotides known as micro RNAs (miRNAs).(ANI)
health

Study of circadian clock shows 'Junk DNA' plays key role in regulating rhythms

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 10:04 AM IST
New research has discovered a new cog in the circadian clock--a genome-wide regulatory layer made up of small chains of non-coding nucleotides known as micro RNAs (miRNAs).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Focusing on diversion yields positive results for youth with behavioural issues

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:35 PM IST
To deal with behavioural health issues with youth, researchers found that focusing on diversion -- instead of detention -- yields positive results.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Over half of the people using cannabis for pain face withdrawal symptoms: Study

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:57 PM IST
More than half of people who use medical marijuana products to ease pain also experience clusters of multiple withdrawal symptoms when they're between uses, a new study finds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Most hospitalised Covid patients have at least one symptom months after illness

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:54 PM IST
More than three quarters of COVID-19 patients hospitalised for treatment have at least one ongoing symptom six months after initially becoming unwell, according to a study published in The Lancet journal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than half of people who use medical marijuana products to ease pain also experience clusters of multiple withdrawal symptoms when they're between uses, a new study finds.(ANI)
More than half of people who use medical marijuana products to ease pain also experience clusters of multiple withdrawal symptoms when they're between uses, a new study finds.(ANI)
health

Study: Over half of people use cannabis for pain experience multiple withdrawals

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:42 PM IST
More than half of people who use medical marijuana products to ease pain also experience clusters of multiple withdrawal symptoms when they're between uses, a new study finds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers have reported diminished benefits of a Mediterranean diet among those with a high frequency of eating unhealthy foods.(ANI)
Researchers have reported diminished benefits of a Mediterranean diet among those with a high frequency of eating unhealthy foods.(ANI)
health

Incorporating unhealthy food to healthy diet diminishes positive effects: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 01:23 PM IST
Eating a healthy diet, such as the Mediterranean diet, has a positive impact on health, but little is known about the effects of including unhealthy foods in an otherwise healthy diet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study was preliminary and did not look at the two other major vaccines being used in the West — Moderna’s and AstraZeneca’s.(Pixabay)
The study was preliminary and did not look at the two other major vaccines being used in the West — Moderna’s and AstraZeneca’s.(Pixabay)
health

Study suggests Pfizer vaccine works against virus variant

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 11:47 AM IST
New research suggests Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine can protect against a mutation found in the two more-contagious variants of the coronavirus that have erupted in Britain and South Africa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP