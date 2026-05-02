Hailey Bieber weighs in on top wellness trends: Matcha lattes, pilates, vampire facials, and more

Hailey Bieber has been a definitive voice in the world of fitness and wellness for years. The model-entrepreneur has been the face of many brands before launching her own skincare company, Rhode, which finds itself on TIME’s 100 most influential companies of 2026 list.

Hailey Bieber attends the 2026 TIME100 gala at The Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, on April 23, 2026. (AFP)

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In an interview with TIME that the publication uploaded to Instagram on May 1, Hailey is seen sharing her opinion on eight contemporary wellness trends, including her hot take on pilates, which she once absolutely adored. The complete list is as follows.

1. Matcha lattes

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{{^usCountry}} Hailey believes that matcha latte is overrated, and she would choose coffee instead on a regular basis. However, her reason may not be what you expect. “I think it's a little over(rated),” she says on the Instagram clip. “I'm a coffee girl. Japan is like my favourite place in the world. And when you drink a matcha from Japan, it spoils everything for you.” 2. Pilates {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hailey believes that matcha latte is overrated, and she would choose coffee instead on a regular basis. However, her reason may not be what you expect. “I think it's a little over(rated),” she says on the Instagram clip. “I'm a coffee girl. Japan is like my favourite place in the world. And when you drink a matcha from Japan, it spoils everything for you.” 2. Pilates {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Hailey Bieber is arguably one of the media personalities who made the world take note of pilates. However, that did not stop her from saying that the exercise is now overrated. “I love Pilates,” she shared. “I think it's a little over. Is that crazy for me to say? I love Pilates. I really do. But I think it's become a little bit of a fad, and it's really hard to find really good teachers that care about form.” 3. Vampire facials {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hailey Bieber is arguably one of the media personalities who made the world take note of pilates. However, that did not stop her from saying that the exercise is now overrated. “I love Pilates,” she shared. “I think it's a little over. Is that crazy for me to say? I love Pilates. I really do. But I think it's become a little bit of a fad, and it's really hard to find really good teachers that care about form.” 3. Vampire facials {{/usCountry}}

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Vampire facial, also known as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) facial, is a cosmetic procedure where plasma derived from the patient’s own blood is used in combination with microneedling to rejuvenate skin. “I love them,” stated Hailey. “I love a PRP facial. I love PRP microneedling. I think it's a really, really great treatment, and I think what makes me feel comfortable about it is that it comes from your own body.”

3. Fibre

Fibre is one of the most important macronutrients that the human body needs for better gut and overall health. According to Hailey, fibre continues to be underrated. “We all need more fibre,” she stated.

4. Therapy

While the popularity of therapy has seemingly increased over the years, it still has a long way to go to become accepted by and accessible to all. Hailey believes that therapy continues to be underrated, adding, “I think it's amazing. It's been really beneficial for me. I wish it were more accessible for more people.”

5. Fitness trackers

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Ever since technology has become wearable, fitness trackers have been popular accessories. Hailey believes fitness trackers are underrated tools when it comes to meeting certain fitness goals. “After I had my son when I was trying to eat in a calorie deficit, I used a fitness tracker, and I found it helpful,” she shared.

6. Botox

While Botox has been a popular anti-ageing treatment, especially among celebrities, Hailey finds herself divided over it. “It's like overdoing anything, I think, is not great. I would like to not ever like have to get it or not go that route. But I also think that when it's done well, it has good benefits,” she shared.

7. Lifting heavy weights

Hailey stated that she finds weight training underrated, explaining, “Sometimes there's a perception that wanting to be like skinny or like fit means you don't lift weights, which I think is a complete myth, and it's the complete opposite. I love like building a booty in the gym. So, for that, you have to lift weights.”

8. Lymphatic drainage massages

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Lymphatic drainage massage is a technique designed to stimulate the natural circulation of lymph fluid, to reduce swelling and to remove waste products from tissues. Hailey finds them underrated, stating, “I swear by them, live by them, like obsessed with lymphatic drainage anything, but the massages specifically. It is really crazy how much water we hold on to in our bodies. And also, the lymphatic system is so important for just detox in general and overall health. So I think completely underrated.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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