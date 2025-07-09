Hair care for men: 5 grooming tips that will make you feel like a million bucks

While men are busy being everyday heroes, their self-care often takes a backseat and that includes grooming. So, this mid-week, we decided to remind them that they deserve to look and feel their best too. Barber secrets: 5 hair care and grooming tips men’s stylists want you to know.(Image by SEEN)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shailesh Moolya, National Technical Head at Godrej Professional, suggested some grooming tips for the real-world superhero in our lives.

1. Know your hair type, own your routine

Men should choose shampoo according to their hair type.(Pexel)

A lot of men, especially older generations, grew up without much exposure to haircare products beyond a basic shampoo but just like your skin, your hair has specific needs. Is it dry? Oily? Wavy? Thinning? The first step is identifying your hair type. From there, build a simple, effective routine. A nourishing shampoo and conditioner duo used 2-3 times a week is a great start. If dandruff or hair fall is a concern, look for targeted treatments. The key is consistency, not complexity.

2. Grey is a shade of confidence

Let’s talk about greys. Some men embrace them as a badge of honour and that’s fantastic. Others might prefer a subtle refresh. The good news? Today’s professional hair colours are ammonia-free, gentle and can offer very natural results. A salt-and-pepper blend or low-maintenance global colour can help men look fresher without changing their identity. Always choose professional-grade products and consult an expert to get the most flattering shade.

3. Scalp health = Hair health

Transform your hair care routine with premium serums designed exclusively for men’s unique needs.

We often forget that healthy hair starts at the scalp. Encourage regular scalp massages with nourishing oils they boost circulation and promote relaxation (something every man needs). If flakiness or itchiness is an issue, recommend a scalp detox or an anti-dandruff treatment at a salon. Think of it as therapy for the hair and the soul.

4. The power of a good haircut

A well-done haircut can do wonders. It can frame the face better, create the illusion of volume in thinning hair and instantly boost confidence but many men stick to the same style for years, sometimes decades. A professional stylist can offer a refresh while letting men stay true to their personality and comfort zone.

5. Low maintenance does not mean no maintenance

Many men want easy, fuss-free grooming and that is completely valid. The trick is to find products that work with that mind-set. Leave-in serums, dry shampoos, or styling creams that double as conditioners are great options. They take under two minutes to use but make a visible difference. It’s about smart grooming, not elaborate rituals.

At the end of the day, grooming is not about vanity. It is about feeling like the best version of yourself. Let’s normalise self-care for men. Let’s celebrate the greys, the receding hairlines, the full heads of salt-and-pepper and everything in between. Let’s help our everyday heroes feel like a million bucks because great hair is not just for the young. It is for the wise, the kind and the quietly strong.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.