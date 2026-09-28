Hands and feet freezing all the time? Physician Dr Kunal Sood shares 4 conditions that affect blood circulation

Do your hands and feet feel freezing cold all the time, even when the weather is not particularly chilly? While occasional cold hands and feet are normal, persistent coldness may be a sign of an underlying issue, such as poor blood circulation or a hormonal imbalance. If your extremities feel unusually cold even in warm surroundings, it is worth paying attention to the symptoms and getting them checked by a healthcare professional.

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Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is explaining why your hands and feet may feel persistently cold. In an Instagram video shared on September 28, the physician highlights, “If your hands and feet are constantly cold, your body may actually be telling you something.”

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Stress

{{^usCountry}} Stress activates the body's fight-or-flight response, triggering the release of hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol, which can temporarily redirect blood flow towards major muscle groups. This reduces blood flow to the extremities, potentially causing your hands and feet to feel cold. Dr Sood explains, “When you're cold or stressed, blood vessels in your hands and feet naturally tighten to redirect blood towards your core. So, stress can contribute, but it's not the only explanation.” Iron deficiency {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stress activates the body's fight-or-flight response, triggering the release of hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol, which can temporarily redirect blood flow towards major muscle groups. This reduces blood flow to the extremities, potentially causing your hands and feet to feel cold. Dr Sood explains, “When you're cold or stressed, blood vessels in your hands and feet naturally tighten to redirect blood towards your core. So, stress can contribute, but it's not the only explanation.” Iron deficiency {{/usCountry}}

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Low iron levels can affect oxygen delivery throughout the body, as iron is essential for producing haemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that transports oxygen. While cold hands and feet can be a symptom of iron deficiency, it is important to watch out for other accompanying symptoms as well.

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The physician highlights, “Iron deficiency is another common cause, especially if you also have fatigue, weakness, headaches, or shortness of breath because iron is needed to make haemoglobin and carry oxygen throughout your body.”

Underactive thyroid

According to Harvard Health, an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism) slows down the body's metabolism and reduces blood vessel elasticity, which can impair blood circulation and reduce the heart's pumping efficiency. Dr Sood emphasises, “An underactive thyroid can also make you unusually sensitive to cold because thyroid hormones will help regulate metabolism and heat production.”

Raynaud’s disease

Raynaud's disease is a common condition that causes small blood vessels in your fingers and toes to narrow, temporarily reducing blood flow in response to cold temperatures or stress. The physician notes, “If your fingers actually change colour, especially white, then blue or red, you could be experiencing Raynaud's, where blood vessels in the fingers will temporarily constrict too much.”

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“Occasionally, having cold hands is normal. But if yours are constantly freezing, especially with other symptoms, it may be worth figuring out what's behind it,” concludes Dr Sood.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.

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