Hantavirus explained: Can it spread from person to person? Bengaluru doctor reveals everything Indians should know

As global health awareness remains at an all-time high, reports of hantavirus infections have sparked questions regarding its potential to mirror recent respiratory pandemics. However, medical experts are moving to clarify the distinct nature of this virus, sharing that it does not share the same transmission dynamics as Covid-19. Also read | Hantavirus infection rare, India has nothing to worry: Govt official

To prevent hantavirus infection, Dr Aravinda advises using protective gear during cleaning, avoiding dry sweeping, and maintaining cleanliness to deter rodent infestations. (Reuters)

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Dr Aravinda SN, lead consultant, internal medicine, Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, addressed these concerns and provided a clear framework for understanding how the virus actually operates, in a statement to HT Lifestyle.

Debunking hantavirus pandemic fears

According to Dr Aravinda, the primary source of public concern stems from a misunderstanding of how the virus moves through a population. "The recent increase in hantavirus infections throughout the world has created public anxiety because people now believe it might evolve into a new global pandemic," Dr. Aravinda said.

He was quick to differentiate it from more familiar contagious threats, stating, "Hantavirus transmission operates through different mechanisms than those of highly contagious respiratory diseases, such as Covid-19." Also read | Hantavirus alert: Full list of countries directly or indirectly affected by cruise ship outbreak

How hantavirus transmission actually occurs

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{{^usCountry}} The virus is strictly zoonotic, meaning it jumps from animals — specifically rodents — to humans, Dr Aravinda explained. He shared, "Humans contract the virus through direct contact with infected rodents, which carry the virus in their urine, saliva, and droppings." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The virus is strictly zoonotic, meaning it jumps from animals — specifically rodents — to humans, Dr Aravinda explained. He shared, "Humans contract the virus through direct contact with infected rodents, which carry the virus in their urine, saliva, and droppings." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The danger often lies in the air within enclosed, neglected spaces, Dr Aravinda sad as he detailed the process of infection: "Individuals contract the infection because they breathe in particles which contain the virus that become airborne during the process of cleaning spaces which lack proper ventilation." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The danger often lies in the air within enclosed, neglected spaces, Dr Aravinda sad as he detailed the process of infection: "Individuals contract the infection because they breathe in particles which contain the virus that become airborne during the process of cleaning spaces which lack proper ventilation." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What are the high-risk areas? He said that these include "sheds, storerooms, cabins and unused buildings." Regarding whether the virus can leap from one person to another, Dr Aravinda said, "Human-to-human transmission is extremely uncommon. Most hantavirus strains reported in North America and several other regions cannot spread between individuals according to existing research." Prevention of hantavirus and proper hygiene {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What are the high-risk areas? He said that these include "sheds, storerooms, cabins and unused buildings." Regarding whether the virus can leap from one person to another, Dr Aravinda said, "Human-to-human transmission is extremely uncommon. Most hantavirus strains reported in North America and several other regions cannot spread between individuals according to existing research." Prevention of hantavirus and proper hygiene {{/usCountry}}

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Because the virus lacks the 'capacity to spread through large populations in the same way that airborne respiratory viruses do', the focus of health advice remains on rodent control and specific cleaning protocols, according to Dr Aravinda.

"People should avoid contact with rodents and maintain proper hygiene to protect themselves from potential infections," Dr Aravinda advised. He urged the public to "maintain cleanliness in their homes, workplaces, and food storage areas to protect against rodent infestations."

Safe cleaning practices to counter hantavirus

Dr Aravinda warned against common cleaning habits that might actually increase the risk of infection. "One should avoid using dry sweeping or vacuuming methods to clean rodent waste because these methods will spread infectious materials into the surrounding air," he explained.

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Instead, according to Dr Aravinda, the following precautions should be taken:

⦿ Protective gear: "People should use gloves, masks, and disinfectants when they perform cleaning work in contaminated areas," he said.

⦿ Understanding group outbreaks: While multiple people may fall ill at once, Dr Aravinda clarified, "Environmental exposure is the main cause of outbreaks in group settings such as cruise ships and shared accommodations, as people do not transmit the disease directly to each other."

⦿ In these scenarios, the common denominator is usually a shared, contaminated space. "Multiple individuals can become infected through poorly maintained cabins and contaminated food storage areas and rodent-infested surroundings," Dr Aravinda concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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