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Hantavirus explained: Can it spread from person to person? Bengaluru doctor reveals everything Indians should know

Hantavirus infections have raised public anxiety, but does it really spread like Covid-19? Doctor explains how the virus is transmitted.

Published on: May 11, 2026 09:18 am IST
By Sanya Panwar
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As global health awareness remains at an all-time high, reports of hantavirus infections have sparked questions regarding its potential to mirror recent respiratory pandemics. However, medical experts are moving to clarify the distinct nature of this virus, sharing that it does not share the same transmission dynamics as Covid-19. Also read | Hantavirus infection rare, India has nothing to worry: Govt official

To prevent hantavirus infection, Dr Aravinda advises using protective gear during cleaning, avoiding dry sweeping, and maintaining cleanliness to deter rodent infestations. (Reuters)

Dr Aravinda SN, lead consultant, internal medicine, Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, addressed these concerns and provided a clear framework for understanding how the virus actually operates, in a statement to HT Lifestyle.

Debunking hantavirus pandemic fears

According to Dr Aravinda, the primary source of public concern stems from a misunderstanding of how the virus moves through a population. "The recent increase in hantavirus infections throughout the world has created public anxiety because people now believe it might evolve into a new global pandemic," Dr. Aravinda said.

He was quick to differentiate it from more familiar contagious threats, stating, "Hantavirus transmission operates through different mechanisms than those of highly contagious respiratory diseases, such as Covid-19." Also read | Hantavirus alert: Full list of countries directly or indirectly affected by cruise ship outbreak

How hantavirus transmission actually occurs

Because the virus lacks the 'capacity to spread through large populations in the same way that airborne respiratory viruses do', the focus of health advice remains on rodent control and specific cleaning protocols, according to Dr Aravinda.

"People should avoid contact with rodents and maintain proper hygiene to protect themselves from potential infections," Dr Aravinda advised. He urged the public to "maintain cleanliness in their homes, workplaces, and food storage areas to protect against rodent infestations."

Safe cleaning practices to counter hantavirus

Dr Aravinda warned against common cleaning habits that might actually increase the risk of infection. "One should avoid using dry sweeping or vacuuming methods to clean rodent waste because these methods will spread infectious materials into the surrounding air," he explained.

Instead, according to Dr Aravinda, the following precautions should be taken:

⦿ Protective gear: "People should use gloves, masks, and disinfectants when they perform cleaning work in contaminated areas," he said.

⦿ Understanding group outbreaks: While multiple people may fall ill at once, Dr Aravinda clarified, "Environmental exposure is the main cause of outbreaks in group settings such as cruise ships and shared accommodations, as people do not transmit the disease directly to each other."

⦿ In these scenarios, the common denominator is usually a shared, contaminated space. "Multiple individuals can become infected through poorly maintained cabins and contaminated food storage areas and rodent-infested surroundings," Dr Aravinda concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanya Panwar

With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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