According to the CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention), hantaviruses are a family of viruses that can cause serious illnesses, such as hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) and hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS), and even death. They are spread mainly by rodents.

The WHO reported that no rats were onboard the ship that was hit by hantavirus. Since the disease is usually spread by contact with infected rodents, it is suspected that this is a rare case of human-to-human transmission. So, what exactly is this virus? Here's everything you need to know about it:

On May 2, 2026, a cluster of passengers with severe respiratory illness aboard a cruise ship, carrying 147 passengers and crew, was reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) . Out of these, two cases of hantavirus were confirmed, and five suspected cases were identified, including three deaths, one critically ill patient, and three individuals reporting mild symptoms.

Moreover, humans usually contract hantavirus through contact with rodents, such as rats and mice, especially through their urine, droppings, and saliva. It can also spread through a bite or scratch from a rodent, but this is rare.

According to the WHO, the rare case of human-to-human transmission of hantavirus on the cruise ship may have occurred because the infected individuals were already ill before boarding. It might have occurred during activities such as birdwatching. After they boarded the vessel, human-to-human transmission may have taken place on board, the WHO stated.

Signs and symptoms Hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome (HCPS), also known as hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), is a viral respiratory disease. In humans, symptoms usually begin between one and eight weeks after exposure and typically include fever, headache, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal symptoms such as abdominal pain, nausea, or vomiting.

Early symptoms can include:

fatigue

fever

muscle aches, especially in the large muscle groups like the thighs, hips, back, and sometimes shoulders About half of all HPS patients also experience: