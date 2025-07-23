Happy birthday Suriya: A look at his gruelling 100-day prep for Kanguva and secrets to staying fit and healthy at 50

As Suriya celebrates his 50th birthday, his youthful energy and lean physique continue to inspire. From maintaining a clean, balanced diet to sticking to consistent workout routines, Suriya’s lifestyle choices reflect his commitment to overall well-being. On his milestone birthday, here’s a closer look at his diet and fitness secrets that help him stay fit, active, and healthy at 50. (Also read: Inside Jyotika and Suriya's holiday in 'paradise' Seychelles: Helicopter ride to swimming, here's everything they did ) Check out how Suriya maintains his youthful energy and lean physique at 50 with diet and discipline. (Instagram)

Suriya’s intense 100-day transformation for Kanguva

In an interview with Mana Stars on May 5, Suriya opened up about the intense preparation he underwent for a major battle scene in Kanguva. While fitness has always played a role in his life, Suriya admitted that this particular transformation was among his most demanding.

Describing the process as far from easy, Suriya said, “At 30, it felt like running on a flat road. But now at 49, it’s like climbing a mountain.” To prepare, he dedicated himself to a rigorous 100-day program that went beyond physical workouts, requiring a complete lifestyle shift.

His advice on fitness after 40

His routine included a calorie-deficit diet, increased cardio sessions, and strict self-discipline. Reflecting on his achievement, he proudly said, “During the shoot, I followed a 100-day plan. In 100 days, with a natural body, I achieved six-packs.”

Though Suriya considers himself a foodie and credits his genetics for a body type that doesn’t easily gain weight, he acknowledged that the process wasn’t easy. After nearly a decade without pursuing a six-pack physique, getting back into such shape demanded sheer determination and focus.

About Suriya



Saravanan Sivakumar, popularly known as Suriya, is an Indian actor and film producer best known for his work in Tamil cinema. Counted among the highest-paid stars in the industry, he is widely regarded as one of Indian cinema’s most talented performers.