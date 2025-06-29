Inside Jyotika and Suriya's holiday in 'paradise' Seychelles: Helicopter ride to swimming, here's everything they did

Suriya and Jyotika's holiday in Seychelles looks like a dreamy escape to a tropical paradise, thanks to Seychelles' pristine beaches, turquoise waters, and lush landscapes. Jyotika took to Instagram on June 28 to share a video compilation of their experience at the idyllic destination. Also read | Ananya Panday’s sun-kissed Seychelles holiday with her family is sure to spark your wanderlust. See dreamy pics Jyotika and Suriya's holiday pictures from Seychelles are Instagram-perfect. (Instagram/ Jyotika)

Suriya and Jyotika's ‘beautiful' memories

Jyotika wrote in her caption, “Another day for you and me in paradise... beautiful memory at Seychelles.” Seychelles is indeed a tropical paradise famous for its stunning beaches and crystal-clear waters. Located in the Indian Ocean, off the eastern coast of Africa, this archipelago comprises 115 islands, each offering a unique experience.

As expected, the actors' Seychelles getaway was unforgettable, with lots of relaxing and exciting activities amid breathtaking views. Jyotika and Suriya took a private helicopter ride above Seychelles’ turquoise waters and emerald islands. Jyotika made sure to capture the special moments with photos and videos as a keepsake:

Hike to romantic walks on the beach

Another luxurious, Instagram-worthy moment was video of the couple relaxing in a luxurious infinity pool overlooking the Indian Ocean. Seychelles is famous for its picturesque rock formations and shallow, calm waters, and Suriya and Jyotika made sure to explore them.

They hiked together to reach panoramic sea views and were rewarded with stunning photos overlooking the ocean and neighbouring islands. The actors also tried local cuisine and tropical fruits together to elevate their Seychelles holiday.

Jyotika also shared a glimpse of herself and Suriya strolling along powdery white sands — pretty much the epitome of a romantic beach getaway. The actors shared the wonder of encountering free-roaming giant tortoises, and other wildlife, in a natural reserve as they connected with nature. Jyotika also shared some candid and solo photos of herself sipping fresh coconut water straight from the husk, and lounging in their luxury hotel room.

The Seychelles offers a perfect blend of adventure, relaxation, and romance for couples. If, like Jyotika and Suriya, you want to create a balance of thrilling experiences (helicopter rides, hiking), serene moments (infinity pools, beach walks), and cultural immersion (local food, wildlife), check Seychelles tourism websites for more information.