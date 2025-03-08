Ananya Panday serves the ultimate vacation daytime and evening lookbook on her Seychelles trip. Here's what they cost

Ananya Panday's photo dump of her tropical gateway in Seychelles is a definite inspiration for your upcoming summer holiday plans. The trip included lush greenery in the backdrop, sun-soaked turquoise waters, local market discoveries, quaint cafes, and eateries. Ananya Panday served summer 'lewks' in both one piece and two piece ensembles. (PC: Instagram)

The actor served two looks on her holiday that can inspire your beach wardrobe. The summer-coded dresses are breezy and laid-back, with an inherent style statement. Next time you embark on your summer trip, consider these looks of Ananya Panday as your style inspiration.

More about the looks

For the first look, she paired a bandeau top with a leopard-print skirt. The top is from Kim Kardashian's brand, Skims, and costs ₹2,650, while the high-waisted skirt is from Dolce & Gabbana, listed at around Rs.16,800.

Skims' bandeau top gives a structured bodice look.(PC: Skims website)

She teamed the outfit with a Chanel Mary Janes bag for the finishing touch of quiet luxury. Instead of the quintessential messy beach locks, she opted for a sleeked-back, straightened look tucked behind her ears. This hairdo is ideal for evening parties by the beach, essentially outings that don't include exposure to direct sunlight.

The second look is the eclectic, bohemian beach get-up everyone aspires their beach ensemble to look like. Ananya Panday wore a maxi dress with a zigzag geometric colourful pattern. The dress is from the Italian luxury brand Missoni, and it costs USD 1,100, which is approximately ₹95,864. The iconic zigzag pattern, also known as Chevron, is the signature feature of this brand.

Missoni's signature zigzag pattern is perfect for casual wear.(PC: Missoni website)

Ananya's dress had a scoop neckline, tank straps, and a thigh slit, perfect for daytime beach adventures. The column silhouette of the dress with minimal flares allows for easy movement on the beach. She carried a tote bag from Miu Miu, completing the relaxed look.

Style takeaways

Treat Ananya's day and evening looks as inspiration for your next tropical vacation lookbook. For the day look that includes exploration by the beach, consider a full-length dress with a slit, like Ananya. It will protect you from harmful UV exposure during the daytime while maintaining your style needs. Consider a straw beach hat to pair with your jute tote bag.

For a high-glam evening look, go for a two-piece ensemble like Ananya's. Choose cropped tops such as bralette, tube, halter, or cowl neck to enhance your midriff with a structured bodice. Avoid flared dresses or clothes; save those for the daytime to stay cool. The evening looks are all about sleek, tapered, or straight silhouettes. For long bottoms, consider high-waisted satin or linen pants. Or, for a more casual look, denim shorts are your go-to.

About her work front

Ananya Panday was last seen in Call Me Bae and CTRL. She debuted in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. The actor has appeared in Bollywood films such as Pati Patni Aur Woh, Liger, Gehraiyaan, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The actor will be seen next in Chand Mera Dil.

