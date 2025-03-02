Ananya Panday shines in alluring bodycon dress with black bow and peekaboo cutout, shows how to ace sultry glam: Pics

Ananya Panday is one of the new generation stars whose Instagram page is almost akin to a style book for all aesthetic needs, from playful school girl preppy styles, desi bohemian looks to high-fashion glam. Once again, Ananya Panday served a bold look for all the days you wish to look enviable. Let's check out more about this look. Ananya Panday turns up the heat in a body-hugging dress with underbust cutout and thigh slit. (PC: Instagram)

More about this look

Ananya Panday struck a power pose in a sultry chic dress. The body-hugging dress had a black velvet bodice with a halter style neckline. A dainty black bow adorned it. The underbust cutout at midriff infused a neat balance in the dress with the deep neckline above. While the satin skirt was in lavender, complementing well with the bodice. The thigh high slit tied in well with the upper body risque cutouts. The dress is from Rasario.

The dress is an epic masterclass in why a dress occasionally should also include variation in texture and colour. While the skirt is silky in texture, velvet is warm, lush and dense. Purple and black are anyway known as a luxurious colour pair, needs no special introduction.

Lastly, Ananya teamed diamond bracelet and studs, keeping accessories minimalist to let the alluring dress shine.

More about her work

Ananya Panday was last seen in two back-to-back OTT releases, Call Me Bae and CTRL. She debuted in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. The actor has appeared in Bollywood films such as Pati Patni Aur Woh, Liger, Gehraiyaan, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The actor will be seen next in Chand Mera Dil.

