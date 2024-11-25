Ananya Panday serves old-money preppy glam in sequin blazer and mini skirt

Ananya Panday’s sartorial affinity towards classy preppy, vintage style never goes unnoticed. She serves chic and classy attires with utmost grace, be it her excellent repertoire of styles from her OTT series Call Me Bae or her everyday fits, her looks always feel straight out of an‘Old-money’ Pinterest board. She stepped out in another of her classic outfits that captured her ‘very demure, very mindful’ glam. Ananya Panday stuns once again in a unique ensemble that was equal parts vintage and contemporary. (Instagram)

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday to Kriti Sanon: How to nail the preppy style for your next classy OOTD

More about the look

The actor a tweed dusty pink blazer with buttons likened to studded jewellery. As the statement piece of her ensemble, it channels an opulent air to her look. The sequin blazer was well-tailored and fitted.The v-neckline of the blazer and opting to skip the shirt along with the mini skirt evoked a contemporary touch to the outfit. The hemline of the blazer was long falling onto the grey plaid mini skirt. She wore a burgundy pointed-toe, a nice splash of bold, warm colour for her ensemble. Typical of preppy style, she went minimal with accessories, letting only a dainty pearl earring complement her ensemble.

The jacket is Self-Portrait’s Sequin Bouclé Jacket, priced at €550, approximately Rs. 48,762. The skirt is also from Self-Portrait and costs €240, which is around Rs. 21,278. Her pumps, completing the look, are from Gucci.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday reveals she was in therapy as social media trolls impacted her mental health: 'I used to feel very down'

About her work front

Ananya Panday was last seen in two back-to-back OTT releases Call Me Bae and CTRL. She debuted in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. The actor has appeared in Bollywood films such as Pati Patni Aur Woh, Liger, Gehraiyaan, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

ALSO READ: Burgundy for winter? Groundbreaking! Bebo, Alia, Janhvi serve up some fashion inspo for you