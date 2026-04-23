Harnaaz Sandhu reveals the addiction that ruined her physique: ‘After the gym…’

After Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe in 2021, she was relentlessly trolled on social media for gaining weight. The constant body shaming got to a certain point that the model-turned-actor had to come out and share her battle with Celiac disease, an immune reaction to eating gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye.

Harnaaz Sandhu had an insane transformation for her Bollywood debut.

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However, before her Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 4, the beauty queen grabbed everyone's attention with her toned physique and insane transformation. Now, in an interview, she is revealing the one addiction that ruined her physique.

The one addiction that ruined Harnaaz Sandhu's physique

Harnaaz Sandhu appeared on the Origin Story podcast, where she discussed a bad habit that ruined her physique. According to the 2021 Miss Universe, during her time in New York, she became addicted to a sugary coffee drink she had after the gym, which ultimately led to her gaining weight.

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{{^usCountry}} “It's so funny. My building in New York had a Starbucks. I could smell the coffee, and I used to just go. I used to order a venti caramel frappuccino, extra drizzle, extra everything. I believe that's a dessert. After the gym, imagine,” she confessed. On trolls and using food as a crutch {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It's so funny. My building in New York had a Starbucks. I could smell the coffee, and I used to just go. I used to order a venti caramel frappuccino, extra drizzle, extra everything. I believe that's a dessert. After the gym, imagine,” she confessed. On trolls and using food as a crutch {{/usCountry}}

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During the interaction, Harnaaz also reflected on her journey from being crowned as the third Miss Universe from India to the trolling on her weight, and ‘using food as a crutch’. According to the beauty queen, she used to go to the gym regularly. However, when she came back home and didn't see any changes, she was disappointed. But discipline and consistency helped her on her weight-loss journey.

“I used to go to the gym, come back, and feel like I was looking the same. In the beginning, when you go to the gym, that first 1 month, you feel like you might be gaining more weight because you look more puffy or whatever,” she shared.

The actor further added, “But it became my comfort because I was really upset not to see the change in my body. It took me some time to kind of tell myself that I had to be patient; it's a process. I'm not going to look at the weighing machine. I'm going to just go, close my eyes, blind myself, and keep doing it. After six months, I saw some results.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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