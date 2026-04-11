Harvard, Columbia, Cornell-trained doctor shares 'secret hack to literally grow your brain even as an adult': So easy…

While high-intensity interval training often dominates health and fitness headlines, a US physician suggests the most potent 'brain hack' for women in midlife might actually be found in a quiet, 40-minute stroll. Also read | Mumbai neurologist shares best 'brain hack' to manage anxiety and calm your nervous system

'It is so easy to do'

Harvard-trained Dr Amy Shah reveals that a daily 40-minute stroll (three times a week) can grow your hippocampus, boosting verbal memory and learning. (Freepik)

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In a March 5, 2026 episode on Heal with Kelly, Dr Amy Shah — a nutritionist and physician trained at Harvard, Columbia, and Cornell — revealed that low-impact movement is a critical tool for neurological health.

"Walking every day for 40 minutes, actually just three times a week, you will grow an area of your brain called the hippocampus," Dr Shah explained. "Grow the brain, even as an adult, just by walking. And it's so easy to do," she added. The hippocampus is the region of the brain responsible for verbal memory and learning -- it naturally shrinks as we age.

The 'secret hack' for cortisol management

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Shah, an expert in gut health and the nervous system, shared that the benefits of walking extend far beyond cardiovascular health or calorie counting – for women navigating the hormonal shifts of midlife, walking acts as a primary defence against the neurological 'fog' caused by skyrocketing stress hormones. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Shah, an expert in gut health and the nervous system, shared that the benefits of walking extend far beyond cardiovascular health or calorie counting – for women navigating the hormonal shifts of midlife, walking acts as a primary defence against the neurological 'fog' caused by skyrocketing stress hormones. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "It literally is a secret hack, especially for women in midlife, because a lot of us, including myself, have a lot of cortisol issues," Dr Shah stated. She highlighted a physiological shift that occurs with age: “As you move into midlife, your ability to buffer that cortisol and adrenaline just goes down.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It literally is a secret hack, especially for women in midlife, because a lot of us, including myself, have a lot of cortisol issues," Dr Shah stated. She highlighted a physiological shift that occurs with age: “As you move into midlife, your ability to buffer that cortisol and adrenaline just goes down.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Why midlife demands a different strategy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why midlife demands a different strategy {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Shah, the stressors that a younger body might easily absorb can become damaging as the internal 'buffering' system weakens. This requires a shift from constant output to intentional recovery. "The same things that didn't stress you out when you were younger stress you out now, whether it's mental stress or physical stress," said Dr Shah.

She added, "And so you need more recovery. You need more walking in nature. You need more sleep." Speaking about the triple benefit, she also shared: "I think that walking is such a wonderful activity that actually brings down your cortisol, but also gives you movement and boosts your mood, especially if you're doing it outside."

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By prioritising slow movement over high-stress workouts, Dr Shah suggested that women can effectively clear mental fog and physically reshape their brains, proving that some of the most sophisticated medical interventions don't happen in a lab, but on a trail.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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