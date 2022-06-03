Health benefits of face serum infused with Vitamin C: Expert shares insights

After cleansing, applying face serum is an essential step in skincare. They are skincare products containing high concentration of active ingredients. Applying face serum on a regular basis comes with multiple benefits for the skin as well. It helps in soothing sensitive skin and improving the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It also helps in protecting the skin from future damage and free radicals. Face serum gets absorbed in the skin quickly and is known to show quicker results. In the recent times, face serum infused with Vitamin C is making a lot of noise in skincare. Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr. Ramesh Surianarayanan, Head of Product - Research and Development, Foxtale said, “Recently, there is a rage around face serums infused with antioxidants, especially Vitamin C in skincare. From beauty gurus to trained dermatologists, everyone is talking about them.”

Ramesh Surianarayanan noted down the health benefits of face serum with Vitamin C; they are as follows:

Radicals: Free radicals from the outside and direct sunlight contributes in damage of the skin. This further leads to signs of ageing appearing. Free radicals from unstable atoms induced by UV rays lead to consequent oxidative stress damaging skin lipids. Antioxidants work to protect the skin against such damage.

Vitamin C: This comes with multi-faceted benefits. “It boosts collagen production, reduces acne scars, calms inflammation and targets hyperpigmentation. It is very effective when applied topically as a serum with a 15% concentration and helps to lessen all signs of aging,” said Ramesh Surianarayanan.

Vitamin E: Vitamin C is known to benefit the skin in multiple ways. However, when combined with Vitamin E, it shows better results. Vitamin C is water-soluble compound while Vitamin E is oil-soluble. Hence, when combined together they provide maximum antioxidant benefits for the skin and helps it to glow stay healthy. It also contributes in making the skin more radiant.

