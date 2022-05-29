The many benefits of sunscreen: Expert answers

Sunscreens are a non-negotiable part of the day. They come with multiple health benefits. They help in protecting the skin from the sunburn and also helps in preventing sunspots. Additionally, using sunscreen for a considerable period of time also helps in reducing the signs of ageing and broken blood vessels. Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr. Ramesh Surianarayanan, Head of Product - Research and Development, Foxtale said, "Even skincare novices would agree to the fact that sunscreens are non-negotiable- you just cannot skip them in your daily routine. However, despite being such an indispensable product, the myths around it are surprisingly abundant. For many, sunscreen is solely associated with summer, a beach vacation, any sports activity, or any outdoor activity. In reality, the sun spares no one and nowhere (yes, not even your house windows). UV rays can permeate through clouds, and fog, and get reflected by snow. Thus, our skin gets exposed and suffers from premature aging and even threats of skin cancer."

Adding that the sun spares no one, nowhere, Ramesh Surianarayanan further advised that a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or more helps in preventing sunburn and lowering the risk of skin cancer. It also helps in protecting the skin from UVA and UVB rays.

What happens when vitamins are added to sunscreen?

Addressing the importance of vitamins in sunscreen, Ramesh Surianarayanan said, " The efficacy of sunscreen gets boosted further when Vitamins are added to it. Antioxidant vitamins unleash the highest potential of sun protection. The key is to achieve the balance between the ingredients and find a product that has mastered this successfully. Specifically, Vitamin C and E when used with broad-spectrum sunscreen can significantly reduce UV rays damage and protect the skin thoroughly against free radicals." The addition of vitamins to sunscreen are creating a lot of noise in the skincare industry and for the right reasons. Due to its many benefits, the combination of vitamins and sunscreen is healthy and is recommended by skincare experts for daily usage.

