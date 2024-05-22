Heatwave superfood: Drink Torani or rice water to keep your body cool, hydrated; know how to make it

A blistering heatwave has engulfed several parts of the country, putting people at risk of dreaded heat-based illnesses like heat stroke, and dehydration. Delhi and other parts of North India will continue to experience extreme temperatures over the next couple of days. Delhi's maximum temperature was recorded at 47.4 degrees Celsius on May 20 while it dropped to 42.4 degrees thanks to easterly winds blowing from Bay of Bengal. Nutrition is of paramount importance when it comes to beating the heat. There is no dearth of cooling foods that can help cool down the body naturally. (Also read: Eat Phalsa fruit every day in summer for these wonderful benefits) Benefits of Torani or rice water: Packed with all the important B vitamins, essential electrolytes, amino acids and easily digestible carbs, this magical drink can help beat summer lethargy and replenish the lost nutrients(Pinterest)

Rice water or Torani is one such summer wonder that can help prevent heatstroke and heat exhaustion. Packed with all the important B vitamins, essential electrolytes, amino acids and easily digestible carbs, this magical drink can help beat summer lethargy and replenish the lost nutrients. Considering this drink is made by fermenting rice overnight, the probiotics in it can help boost the gut health and improve overall immunity during the hot weather.

"Heatwaves can have severe health impacts, including dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke. Staying hydrated and maintaining electrolyte balance is crucial during such conditions. One traditional and effective remedy is rice water, also known as Torani. This simple yet nourishing drink can help combat the effects of extreme heat," says Ramya B M.sc, Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, OMR, Chennai.

Benefits of Rice Water or Torani

1. Hydration

Rice water or Torani helps replenish fluids and nourish the body. During a heatwave, the body loses fluids rapidly through sweating. Rice water helps replenish these lost fluids, maintaining hydration. It contains essential electrolytes such as potassium and magnesium, which are crucial for maintaining the body's fluid balance.

2. Nutrient-rich

Rice water is loaded with vitamins and minerals. It is a good source of B vitamins such as B1, B2, B3, and B6, and minerals like magnesium, and phosphorus. These nutrients support overall health and help in energy production. Fermented rice water increases the availability of essential nutrients like calcium and magnesium. It also increases the iron value. It also contains amino acids that aid in repairing body tissues and promoting growth.

3. Energy boost

Rice water is rich in easily digestible carbohydrates, providing a quick energy boost, which is particularly beneficial during hot weather when the body needs more energy to regulate temperature.

4. Digestive health

It soothes the stomach and acts as a mild tonic for the digestive system, helping to alleviate conditions such as indigestion and diarrhea, which can be exacerbated by heat. It has probiotic properties as fermented rice water can promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria (Lactobacillus group), enhancing gut health and digestion.

5. Skin health

Rice water or Torani hydrates skin. Drinking rice water can help maintain skin hydration from within, combating the dryness and dullness caused by excessive heat. Applying rice water topically can soothe sunburns and irritated skin, providing relief from heat-induced skin conditions.

How to prepare rice water or Torani

Preparing rice water is simple and can be done with basic kitchen ingredients. Here are two methods: the boiling method and the soaking method, says Ramya B.

Boiling method

Ingredients

• 1 cup of rice (white or brown)

• 4 cups of water

Instructions

1. Rinse the rice: Rinse 1 cup of rice thoroughly under running water to remove any impurities or excess starch.

2. Boil the rice: In a large pot, combine the rinsed rice with 4 cups of water. Bring to a boil.

3. Simmer: Once the water starts boiling, reduce the heat and let it simmer for about 15-20 minutes, or until the rice is cooked.

4. Strain the rice: After the rice is cooked, strain the liquid into a clean bowl using a fine-mesh sieve or cheesecloth. The strained liquid is your rice water.

5. Cool and serve: Allow the rice water to cool to room temperature. You can serve it immediately or chill it in the refrigerator for a refreshing drink. Optionally, you can add a pinch of salt or a teaspoon of honey for taste.

Soaking method

Ingredients

• 1 cup of rice (white or brown)

• 2 cups of water

Instructions

1. Rinse the rice: Rinse 1 cup of rice thoroughly under running water.

2. Soak the rice: Place the rinsed rice in a bowl and add 2 cups of water. Allow it to soak for 30 minutes to 2 hours.

3. Strain the rice: After soaking, strain the rice and serve the liquid. The soaking method produces a milder flavour and slightly less concentrated rice water compared to the boiling method.

4. Cool and serve: Let the rice water cool if it’s not already at room temperature. Serve it as is or chill it in the refrigerator. You can enhance the flavour with a pinch of salt or a squeeze of lemon.

Additional tips for enhancing rice water

• Flavour additions: Add natural flavours such as mint leaves, lemon juice, or a pinch of cumin powder to enhance the taste and cooling effect.

• Sweeteners: If you prefer a sweeter drink, consider adding a small amount of honey or a natural sweetener like stevia.

• Storage: Rice water can be stored in the refrigerator for up to two days. Always keep it covered to maintain freshness.

Rice water, or Torani, is a versatile and beneficial drink, especially during heatwaves. It offers hydration, essential nutrients, and a quick energy boost, making it an excellent choice for staying cool and healthy in hot weather.