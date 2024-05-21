Eat Phalsa fruit every day in summer for these wonderful benefits

Phalsa, the tiny sweet and sour summer fruit that has no fewer fans than the season's favourite mango is a storehouse of wonderful micronutrients and is ideal to beat the searing summer heat. Those with a 'tangy tooth' wait for it year-long to relish its incredible taste. Apart from the fruit, many people like to have Phalsa juice in the season; it can help you get rid of indigestion and is a cure for heatstroke. (Also read: Surprising health benefits of eating bhindi or okra from lowering cholesterol to managing blood sugar) Packed with Vitamin C, Vitamin A, iron and amazing antioxidants, phalsa can help you fight chronic illnesses, diseases and infections. (iStockphoto)

Packed with Vitamin C, Vitamin A, iron and amazing antioxidants, phalsa can help you fight chronic illnesses, diseases and infections. Above all, it being a low calorie and low glycaemic index fruit, phalsa is the perfect mid-meal snack for people with diabetes. Besides phalsa fruit is also rich in potassium, which plays an important role in energy metabolism and keeping blood pressure in check.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Phalsa has been in use since centuries and ripe fruit has a cooling effect on the body. The fruit cures thirst and burning sensation, removes and cures inflammations. They are said to be good for heart and blood disorders, fevers and diarrhoea.

BENEFITS OF PHALSA

Dr HP Bharathi of Jindal Naturecure Institute, shares benefits of phalsa in sweltering summer months:

1.Hydration: Because phalsa berries are high in water, they help the body stay hydrated in hot conditions, which helps to avoid dehydration-related problems including weariness and heatstroke.

2. Cooling effect: Phalsa berries are a great snack choice because of their inherent cooling qualities, which relieve summertime heat and lower body temperature

3. Rich in antioxidants: Anthocyanins and flavonoids, two types of antioxidants found in abundance in these berries, work to counteract damaging free radicals and lower the risk of inflammation and chronic illnesses.

4. Boosts immunity: Packed full of vitamin C, phalsa leaves the body more equipped to fend against infections and diseases that are frequently brought on by seasonal changes.

5. Digestive health: Phalsa's high fibre content supports gut health by avoiding digestive problems like bloating and constipation.

6. Controls blood sugar: Phalsa is a good option for those with diabetes because of its low glycaemic index. Consuming it can aid with blood sugar regulation.

Adding phalsa to your summertime diet is not only a delicious way to enjoy this refreshing fruit, but it also has several health advantages that will help you stay hydrated and fed throughout the hot months.