Here are 7 science-backed reasons why lemongrass tea must be a part of your diet

We have been using herbs and herbal teas since time immemorial, and if there’s one ingredient that features at the top of the list, it is lemongrass. It is most commonly consumed in the form of lemongrass tea, but guess what there’s a reason for that. If you delve deeper, you'll know it helps to treat several ailments such as digestion, stress and anxiety issues, infection and pain, heart diseases, and much more.

It is also a great source of antioxidants and antimicrobial properties, and also lowers inflammation in the body. Along with this, lemongrass is rich in vitamins and minerals.

So wait no more! Let’s find out some scientifically proven health benefits of lemongrass tea:

1. PROMOTES HEALTHY DIGESTION

Lemongrass is prescribed to help tackle digestive issues, since it acts as a natural diuretic. It can help to ease nausea, constipation, bloating, and soothe your stomach to keep the digestive system on track. In this context, a 2012 study published by the National Institutes of Health showed that lemongrass is effective against gastric ulcers, which further relieves cramping.

2. REGULATES HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE

Lemongrass is high in potassium, and helps to increase the production of urine in the body. This, in turn, lowers blood pressure and boosts blood circulation. According to a study published in the Medical Forum Monthly, lemongrass is effective in decreasing blood pressure.

In fact, as per a 2012 observational study, it was found that lemongrass tea is more effective than green tea.

3. AIDS WEIGHT LOSS

Lemongrass tea is used as a detox tea to increase metabolism, which further aids in weight loss. According to a 2013 report published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, the presence of polyphenol compounds and caffeine content of lemongrass increases energy expenditure and fat oxidation, thereby contributing to weight loss.

4. FIGHT AGAINST CANCER

According to a study published in the Journal Agriculture and Food Chemistry, lemongrass is full of antioxidants. These antioxidants have the ability to fight against free radicals, which are responsible for the development of cancer cells as well as premature ageing.

5. HELPS TO REDUCE ANXIETY

Lemongrass is a herbal formula that can help to relieve anxiety and stress. The Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center suggests smelling lemongrass to immediately reduce anxiety and stress.

6. MAY PROTECT CARDIOVASCULAR HEALTH (CHOLESTEROL)

Lemongrass is traditionally being used to treat high cholesterol, and manage heart diseases. An article published in the Journal of Advanced Pharmaceutical Technology & Research examined the impact of lemongrass in mice. It was found that intake of lemongrass lowers cholesterol levels, and because of the significant impact of reducing cholesterol, it may boost heart health and provide protection from major heart diseases.

All in all, lemongrass contains quercetin, a flavonoid known for having antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits that protect heart health. Moreover, it is helpful in managing high cholesterol issues.

7. PROMOTES HAIR GROWTH

Lemongrass is an effective hair growth treatment that can help to unclog hair follicles and increase hair growth. It is a rich source of vitamin A and C, which work as essential nutrients for both the skin and hair. Regular consumption of lemongrass tea might help to strengthen your hair follicles and prevent hair fall. A 2015 study’s findings suggest that lemongrass significantly reduces dandruff in the matter of a week.

8. BOOSTS ORAL HEALTH

According to the 2012 study published by the National Institutes of Health, antimicrobial properties of lemongrass help to fight against streptococcus sanguinis bacteria, the bacteria responsible for tooth decay.

HERE'S HOW YOU CAN MAKE LEMONGRASS TEA AT HOME:

INGREDIENTS:

4 cups of water

1 cup of lemongrass

1 tbsp honey

FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTIONS:

Rinse fresh lemongrass with water. After cleaning, cut them into small pieces and grind them with the help of a grinding stone.

Place a saucepan on heat, pour water, and bring it to a boil.

Add small pieces of lemongrass into the water, and let it boil for 10 minutes.

After the water is boiled, you will notice lemongrass leaves fade. Strain the tea and serve hot.

Lastly, add honey to it to sweeten it.

So, sit back and enjoy hot lemongrass tea!

(This story was originally published on HealthShots.com)