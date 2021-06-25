Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Here are the health benefits of Connecticut-grown sugar kelp
health

Here are the health benefits of Connecticut-grown sugar kelp

We know seaweeds are healthy but this concrete data on the nutritional science and the health benefits of sugar kelp could encourage people to consume seaweed
ANI |
UPDATED ON JUN 25, 2021 09:52 AM IST
Here are the health benefits of Connecticut-grown sugar kelp(Photo by Rosie Steggles/Patrick Perkins on Unsplash)

Researchers at the University of Connecticut have reported significant findings supporting the nutritional benefits of Connecticut-grown sugar kelp. They found brown sugar kelp (Saccharina latissima) inhibits hepatic inflammation and fibrosis in a mouse model of diet-induced non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a fatty liver disease.

In a paper published in the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry by College of Agriculture, Health, and Natural Resources faculty Young-Ki Park, assistant research professor in the Department of Nutritional Sciences, and Ji-Young Lee, professor and head of the Department of Nutritional Sciences, the researchers reported significant findings supporting the nutritional benefits of Connecticut-grown sugar kelp.

They found brown sugar kelp (Saccharina latissima) inhibits hepatic inflammation and fibrosis in a mouse model of diet-induced non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a fatty liver disease.

They studied the differences between three groups of mouse models. They placed two on high-fat diets but incorporated sugar kelp, a kind of seaweed, into the diet of one. The third group was on a low-fat diet as healthy control. The group that ate sugar kelp had lower body weight and less adipose tissue inflammation- a key factor in a host of obesity-related diseases -- than the other high-fat group.

Consuming sugar kelp also helped prevent the development of steatosis, the accumulation of fat in the liver. Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a condition often associated with obesity that can cause inflammation and reduced functionality in the liver.

The mice on the sugar kelp diet also had healthier gut microbiomes. The microbiome is a collection of bacteria and other microorganisms in and around our bodies. The diversity and composition of the microbiome are key to maintaining a host of health functions.

"I was not surprised to see the data, as we know seaweeds are healthy," Lee said. "But it is still pretty amazing data as this is the first scientific evidence for health benefits of the Connecticut-grown sugar kelp."

This study is the first time researchers have looked at the link between the US-grown sugar kelp and obesity.

"There had not been a study about this kind of aspect before," Park said.

Park and Lee saw an opportunity to conduct research on the nutritional science of seaweed, a growing agricultural industry in the United States. They hoped that gathering concrete data on the health benefits of sugar kelp could encourage people to consume seaweed.

"Consumers these days are getting smarter and smarter," Lee said. "The nutritional aspect is really important for the growth of the seaweed industry in Connecticut."

The researchers specifically used Connecticut-grown sugar kelp, as Connecticut regulates the safety of seaweeds. This is important for monitoring heavy metals that seaweed may absorb from the water.

Most of the seaweed consumed in the US is imported. Park and Lee hope more research on the benefits of locally grown seaweed will prompt consumers to support the industry stateside.

"It is really an ever-growing industry in the world," Lee said.

After completing this pre-clinical study, the researchers now hope to move into clinical studies to investigate the benefits sugar kelp may have for other health concerns. They also want to work on reaching out to people to teach them how to incorporate sugar kelp into their diet.

This work represents a fruitful collaboration between researchers, farmers, and the state.

"Farmers need to know what we are doing is a good thing to help boost their sales, we can be a partner," Park said.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
healthy connecticut seaweed nutrition nutritional food
TRENDING NEWS

Diver’s post on message in a bottle from 1926 went viral. Then this happened

Happy doggo’s day out at the beach may leave you smiling. Watch

Incredible video of this colourful snake will leave you amazed. Watch

‘So satisfying’: Video of ‘old fashioned’ cake cutter leaves people impressed
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP