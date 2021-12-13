Here's how Pooja Batra is beating jetlag with a session of yoga

Pooja Batra is feeling great to be back to her home. The actor is a travel enthusiast and spends a lot of her time traveling to other countries. Pooja recently flew to the Bora Bora islands and took a trip to the USA. But what stood out apart from her travel diaries are her fitness routines. No excuse is a good excuse for Pooja to skip her fitness routine. And that's why, even in the Bora Bora islands, with the backdrop of the sprawling blue waters of the sea, Pooja performed several yoga asanas.

Pooja's fitness diaries are goals for us. From performing her asanas in exotic locations to acing several exercises, Pooja can do it all. The actor is currently back to her home and is loving it. Little jetlagged, Pooja Batra decided to beat the blues in style. Mondays have no blues for someone like Pooja because she starts her day in the brightest way possible – in her brightest athleisure and with a round of yoga.

In a short snippet shared by the actor on her Instagram stories, Pooja can be seen back at home and taking on the day with a yoga session. In the video, dressed in a neon sports bra and a tie and dye printed pair of gym trousers, Pooja can be seen performing yoga. She can be seen positioning her body in a table position with her feet and hands on the yoga mat and then moving on to form the pyramid and bending her leg near to her chest. "So good to be back home and on my yoga mat," she wrote.

In another picture, shared on her Instagram stories, Pooja can be seen in another yoga position with her one hand behind her back and the legs folded. "How much I yearned to do yoga on my mat," she wrote on her picture. Take a look at the snippets shared by Pooja here:

Pooja Batra's Instagram stories. (Instagram/@poojabatra)

Yoga positions, as performed by Pooja in the Instagram stories, come with multiple health benefits. They help in developing the balance, strength and flexibility of the body. They also help in improving the cardiovascular health, thereby protecting the body from injuries and chronic illnesses. Yoga also helps in relaxing the mind and body and improving the overall performance.

