Here's what designer Masaba Gupta eats in a day to keep her PCOD at bay

House of Masaba designer Masaba Gupta is a trailblazer in her professional and personal life just like her mother, Bollywood actor Neena Gupta. And Masaba's social media feed is proof that she has always been an advocate of healthy living, clean eating and routine workouts. Given that we are right in the middle of a pandemic, this is probably the best time to get back on the healthy bandwagon if one has not done so already. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in thousands of deaths and prolonged health conditions for many people, and while one can't guarantee anything, exercising healthy habits is surely the way to achieve good health and Masaba Gupta has some useful insights and tips to share.

The 32-year-old designer recently took to Instagram stories to share what she eats in a day, from breakfast to dinner and also opened up about her daily habits that help keep her health in check. Here's what she shared:

Masaba wrote, "Some rules I have about my lifestyle which I don't change for anything:

1) I fast for 16 hours at least 5 days a week.

2) workout ( 6 days a week) on an empty stomach and then eat. Always.

3) I change my eating pattern depending on the weather, I am in our home in the hills where its cooler and I'm hungrier. So 3 meals a day. But in Mumbai - always just two meals a day and no snacking.

4) I don't believe in fad diets ( tried & tested) cutting out any food even a 1013% - even dairy which gives me acne instantly. I have dahi once in a while as well. But I probably won't have a glass of milk ever.

5) every thing I do is in order to keep my PCOD in control, which for me is directly linked to weight gain. So in order to break the cycle of putting on eight. taking pills etc. I prefer to cut out medicines and keep my weight down. And my PCOD is now much milder and I am off the pill.

6)asleep at 10-10.30pm and awake by 6.30-7am nearly every day.

7)dinner at sunset and nothing after. Only water.

8) eat home cooked meals as much as you can. If you want a burger make it at home but if there's food you love from your favourite restaurant-indulge -once in a while."

Masaba, like 5% to 10% of women in the age group 12–45 years, also suffers from Polycystic Ovarian Disease which is a very common hormonal disorder that leads to enlarged ovaries with small cysts on the outer edges. This can cause issues in conceiving, menstruation and also over all health. Symptoms include menstrual irregularity, excess hair growth, acne and obesity.

In another story Masaba continued, “A diet shouldn’t be one you can hold only for a short period of time – it should be one you can sustain for life,” adding that working out and following a healthy diet plan go hand in hand, “No workout can fix a bad diet and no activity won’t help a great diet.”

Here's what Masaba eats in a day as per her Instagram stories:

Breakfast for the designer includes two uttapams along with her choice of chutney along with a handful of soaked almonds and a couple of pieces of apple, a handful of grapes and black tea with ginger and lemon.

Masaba Breakfast (Instagram)

In another Instagram story, sharing another breakfast item - semolina appe that were made by mom Neena, Masaba advised, "If you want to get healthy, call your mom, It'll be yummy, genuinely good for you and inexpensive."

Semolina appe made by Neena Gupta

For lunch, Masaba opted for kadhi chawal, saag, garlic sabzi (also made by her mother Neena Gupta) and she opted for mango as dessert.

Masaba's lunch

Talking about how she doesn’t eat a lot of mangoes as they aren't great for skin so she sticks to sometimes eating one a day for the fear of pigmentation, she expressed, “Of course, they are (bad for the skin). I had too much the other day, and I have a breakout. But it is also good for digestion, eye health, nourishes your liver, packed with potassium, magnesium, and promotes sleep too. But I have it before 4-5 pm as otherwise, it is too heavy.”

Masaba's dinner

At dinner time, Masaba opted to eat a rotizza, basically a roti pizza. Masaba shared, "The best cheese-free kuttu atta mixed-veggie pizza. Just one before sunset. This is dinner every single day with different toppings. I’ve eaten this nearly every day for a month, and I wake up feeling light and have so much more energy than a big meal."