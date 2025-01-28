Here's what to eat and drink to get rid of dry and flaky skin: Ghee and orange to herbal teas

Good skin health starts from within. While skincare products are essential for external nourishment, proper nutrition plays a vital role in healing and maintaining your skin’s health by providing the necessary nutrients it craves. Dull, dry and flaky skin is one of the concerns. It has several skincare products that target the issue. But simply relying on skincare may only tackle the problem at the surface level. To treat this from the very root, proper hydration and nutrition need to be taken into consideration. Any skincare concern requires a holistic approach that combines both proper nutrition and skincare. Dry skin is a condition caused by a lack of hydration. Nutritionist Mohita Mascarenhas shared some foods that can help improve skin hydration and combat dryness.(PC: Freepik & IG)

Mohita Mascarenhas, a nutritionist, as per her Instagram bio, shared some tips on how to tackle dry, flaky skin.

Stay hydrated

Hydration is crucial for achieving glowing and supple skin. However, Mohita pointed out that hydration doesn't come from coffee or tea. Many people have the habit of sipping on these popular beverages to quench their thirst, but she advised drinking more water instead.

Water is non-negotiable and irreplaceable when it comes to proper hydration. While beverages like coffee and tea are often preferred during winter to stay warm, Mohita recommended opting for herbal teas instead.

Consume foods that are rich in Vitamin A and C

She shared a list of foods that are rich in Vitamin A and C:

Amla

Guava

Oranges

Leafy greens

Papaya

Carrots

Spinach

Sweet potato

Pumpkin

The nutritionist also shared a list of foods with healthy fats like:

Ghee

Olive oil

Walnuts

Almonds

Avocado

Chia

Coconut

Pumpkin seed

Adequate protein intake

The nutritionist warned against compromising on protein intake. Protein is important in a balanced meal. She revealed that one should have at least 1 gram of protein of the body weight.

What is protein's role in boosting skin health?

In an earlier interview with HT, Dr Andrea Rachel Castelino said that it benefits the skin's barrier and helps in collagen formation. She added, “A healthy balanced diet consisting of protein-rich food such as eggs, Lean meat, and tofu aids in the formation of a healthy skin barrier and aids in the formation of collagen in our skin.”

Take Omega 3 supplement

Mohita suggested taking an Omega-3 supplement if there is no intake of fatty fish. Fish is one of the natural sources of Omega-3. If you don’t consume fish, the supplement is a great alternative.

But what is the benefit of Omega 3 for skin health?

In an earlier interview with HT, Dr Govindarajan said, “Fatty fish, for instance, salmon and plant sources like flax seeds are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, playing a vital role in skin health. These healthy fats help reduce inflammation and support the skin’s lipid barrier, which protects against environmental irritants like pollution and UV rays. Omega-3 fatty acids also benefit in managing skin conditions such as acne and eczema.”

Skincare tips

Nutrition and good skincare both contribute to glowing skin, so a balanced approach is essential. Along with dietary and supplement recommendations, Mohita shared two important skincare tips:

Cleanse your skin & hair with lukewarm water instead of hot water. Hot water strips the skin of natural oils, making the skin even more dry.

Protect your skin with a body oil or nourishing body butter.

Skincare routine and dietary requirements for skin steps vary from person to person, depending on individual skin conditions. A consultation with a dermatologist is important to tailor both diet and skincare to your personal needs, ensuring more effective results. Always take supplements under the guidance of a doctor. The above-mentioned diet and skincare tips are for informational purposes only.

