Hidden in the sheets: Bengaluru doctor explains allergies are skyrocketing, shares dust myths you need to stop believing

If you find yourself sneezing the moment you wake up, you might blame the visible dust settling on your nightstand or the pollen from the bright flowers outside your window. According to a leading medical expert, however, you’re likely looking at the wrong culprits. Also read | Dust is the most common allergy in India

Not allergic to dust, says Dr PS Pradeep Kumar. You’re allergic to the mites calling it home. (Freepik)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr PS Pradeep Kumar — an ENT specialist with nearly four decades of experience and the medical director of Meenakshi ENT Speciality Hospital (MENTS) in Bengaluru — aims to bust the widespread myths surrounding dust allergies.

The invisible enemy in your mattress

Many people mistake ordinary household dust for the root cause of their morning sniffles. Dr Kumar clarifies that the actual trigger is far more microscopic — and intimate. "Dust allergy is one of the most common allergic disorders worldwide. Many people assume that visible dust is the cause of their symptoms. In reality, the major trigger is often the dust mite — a microscopic organism that feeds on dead skin scales and thrives in mattresses, pillows, carpets, curtains, and upholstered furniture," Dr Kumar explains.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He points out that the true irritant isn't the insect itself, but what it leaves behind: "Most individuals with ‘dust allergy’ are actually allergic to proteins present in dust mites and their waste products rather than to dust itself." Why are allergies on the rise? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He points out that the true irritant isn't the insect itself, but what it leaves behind: "Most individuals with ‘dust allergy’ are actually allergic to proteins present in dust mites and their waste products rather than to dust itself." Why are allergies on the rise? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Allergy rates have surged drastically in recent years, a trend heavily tied to modern infrastructure and lifestyle shifts. "The prevalence of allergic diseases has increased significantly over recent decades. Urban lifestyles, prolonged indoor living, air pollution, and changing environmental exposures have all contributed to this trend," says Dr Kumar, adding, "Modern homes often provide the warm and humid conditions that allow dust mites to flourish throughout the year."

Dr Kumar also notes that when people look outside for answers, they often blame the wrong plants: "Another common misconception relates to pollen allergy. Brightly coloured flowers are frequently blamed, but they usually produce heavy pollen that does not travel far. Most airborne pollen allergies are caused by wind-pollinated grasses, weeds, and trees whose lightweight pollen is easily inhaled." Also read | Paediatrician shares 7 tips to manage asthma and allergies

The warning signs

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Dr Kumar, recurring exposure to these invisible triggers typically manifests in several common symptoms:

⦿ Frequent sneezing

⦿ A runny or blocked nose

⦿ Itching of the nose and eyes, alongside watery eyes

⦿ Coughing or throat irritation

⦿ Wheezing and breathlessness

⦿ Recurrent sinus infections

Dust allergies are commonly misunderstood, according to Dr Kumar. (Freepik)

Fact vs fiction: debunking dust allergy myths

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

To help patients better manage their health, Dr Kumar broke down several pervasive misconceptions, starting with the common belief that allergies only strike a poorly maintained home. "Dust allergy occurs only in dirty homes," Dr Kumar notes, countering it with the reality that 'dust mites can thrive even in very clean homes'.

Furthermore, many individuals assume their respiratory flare-ups are dictated by the calendar. Dr Kumar dismisses the idea that allergies are purely seasonal, stating that, in truth, "Dust mite allergy commonly causes symptoms year-round."

Finally, he advises people to stop focusing on what they can see with their eyes during spring cleaning. While many believe visible dust is the main problem, Dr Kumar clarifies the scientific fact: "The most important allergens are microscopic and cannot be seen with the naked eye."

Taking control of your indoor air

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Because dust mites live deep within fabrics, standard cleaning isn't always enough. Dr Kumar says that ‘reducing exposure to allergens is the cornerstone of treatment’. He recommends a multi-pronged, practical approach to keeping indoor allergens at bay:

⦿ Wash bedding weekly in hot water to kill mites.

⦿ Use allergen-proof mattress and pillow covers.

⦿ Vacuum carpets and upholstery exclusively using HEPA-filter vacuums.

⦿ Minimise clutter by reducing stuffed toys and unnecessary dust-collecting furnishings.

⦿ Maintain good ventilation and actively control indoor dampness.

⦿ Consider HEPA-based air purifiers if you are highly sensitive.

Moving beyond nasal sprays

When lifestyle changes aren't enough to provide relief, modern medicine offers highly targeted solutions. "Modern diagnostic tools such as Skin Prick Testing (SPT) and Specific IgE testing help identify the exact allergens responsible for symptoms," says Dr Kumar. "When symptoms persist despite environmental control measures, doctors may recommend medications such as antihistamines or nasal sprays," he adds.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the doctor, for those seeking a more permanent solution, long-term options are available to retrain the body's immune response: "For carefully selected patients, sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) can reduce sensitivity to dust mites and certain pollens by gradually training the immune system to tolerate these allergens." Also read | California doctor warns you should never make your bed right after waking up: 'Your health depends on it'

When to see a specialist

How do you know when an allergy has crossed the line from a minor annoyance to a medical issue requiring expert intervention? "Seek specialist evaluation if you experience persistent sneezing, recurrent sinus infections, troublesome nasal blockage, associated wheezing or asthma, or symptoms that interfere with sleep, work, or daily activities," urges Dr Kumar, adding, "You are usually not allergic to dust itself. You are allergic to microscopic dust mites living within the dust."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ultimately, managing the condition comes down to education and accurate diagnostics. He says, "Understanding the true causes of dust allergy, correcting common misconceptions, and adopting practical preventive measures can significantly improve the quality of life." Dr Kumar concludes: "With proper diagnosis and timely treatment, most patients can achieve excellent symptom control and enjoy healthier indoor environments."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.