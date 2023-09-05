The way we perceive ourselves and the opinions we hold about our own abilities and responsibilities together form the sense of self-worth. "Our self-worth is the relationship we hold with ourselves that others can’t always see. It’s how we speak to ourselves and connect with others and the world around us. Often, we can struggle with our worth behind the scenes as we may fear others seeing the real us. It’s important to embrace this part of us. I always find when I envision this part as a younger child or my inner child who needs nurturing, I can show compassion. It’s really powerful how that can change the way we relate to the world around us," wrote Therapist Lalitaa Suglani. Hidden signs of low self-worth(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: Tips to improve our sense of self

The Therapist further pointed out a few hidden signs of low self-worth that we should watch out for:

Negative self-talk: The way we talk to ourselves, and the language used by the inner critic in us forms a lot of opinions about us. When we engage in a lot of negative talk and we are not able to encourage ourselves to do better, it is because we do not have trust and confidence in our own abilities.

Strengths and weaknesses: We all have a fair share of strengths and weaknesses. When we start to downplay our strengths and abilities and instead focus on the weaknesses we have, we are trying to bring ourselves down with our own eyes.

Indecisiveness: We constantly struggle to decide even the smallest of things, and we rely on others to take decisions for us. This happens because we do not have enough confidence in our own decisions, so we let others take the call for us.

Compliments: Deep inside, we feel that we are not good enough, and hence, we struggle to accept compliments from others.

Feeling unworthy: We feel that we are not worthy of the good things happening in our lives, and that everyone else is better than us.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON