High blood pressure during pregnancy? Gynaecologist shares 8 foods to eat and what to avoid

Pregnancy is a particularly vulnerable time for the mother, as the body undergoes many changes. What can be even more worrying is developing a health condition during this period. One such concern is high blood pressure during pregnancy. Let's understand from a specialist how certain food choices may help manage blood pressure and support the well-being of both the mother and baby.



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Dr Pavana H.N, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals, Sector 48, Noida, explained that high blood pressure during pregnancy is quite common and requires prompt medical attention.

What causes high blood pressure during pregnancy? The gynaecologist shared that the causes could be preeclampsia, existing hypertension, obesity, stress, and diabetes. And sometimes, it develops without a clear cause.

How to know if you suffer from high blood pressure during pregnancy?

Headache is common among pregnant women with high blood pressure.

Is there any indicator through which you can understand if you have high blood pressure during pregnancy, apart from the reading? The expert confirmed that yes, you can tell through some symptoms:

Constant headache

Swelling of the face/hands

Blurred vision

Nausea

Sudden weight gain

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{{^usCountry}} What happens if you don't manage high blood pressure? Dr Pavana warned it may harm mother and baby's health: “If not managed, it can lead to complications like preterm birth, low birth weight, organ damage, or risk to both mother and baby.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What happens if you don't manage high blood pressure? Dr Pavana warned it may harm mother and baby's health: “If not managed, it can lead to complications like preterm birth, low birth weight, organ damage, or risk to both mother and baby.” {{/usCountry}}

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This is why she encouraged regular antenatal checkups, blood pressure monitoring and doctor-guided treatment to prevent birth-related complications.

What to eat to manage blood pressure?

Along with doctor-guided treatment, eat a balanced diet so that your blood pressure is managed well. “A healthy diet can play a pivotal role in managing blood pressure during pregnancy,” the expert added. She then recommended these foods:

Potassium-rich fruits: Bananas, oranges, and watermelon contain potassium, which helps balance sodium levels and supports healthy blood pressure. Leafy green vegetables: Spinach and methi contain magnesium and antioxidants, which may help relax blood vessels and support circulation. Whole grains: Oats and brown rice can be included as part of a balanced diet to support heart health and blood pressure management. Calcium-rich dairy products: Milk and curd provide calcium, an essential nutrient that supports cardiovascular health during pregnancy. Nuts and seeds: Almonds and flaxseeds contain healthy fats and other nutrients that support circulation and overall heart health. Protein-rich foods: Dal and eggs provide protein and other essential nutrients required to support the mother and developing baby. Sweet potatoes: Rich in potassium, sweet potatoes may help maintain the body's sodium balance and support blood pressure management. Iron-rich foods: Beetroot and green vegetables support overall blood health, which is important during pregnancy.

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The gynaecologist also strongly cautioned pregnant women against consuming salty and processed food, particularly packaged snacks, pickles and junk food. She further advised them to exercise regularly and manage stress through practices such as meditation and journaling.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.