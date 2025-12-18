Holiday heart syndrome explained: Triggers, symptoms and ways to protect your heart this season

As winter sets in and the holiday season brings celebrations, doctors are urging people to pay close attention to their heart health. According to USA Today, medical experts say heart-related complications increase between Christmas and New Year’s, a trend linked to a condition known as “holiday heart syndrome.” Holiday heart syndrome is used to describe a group of heart problems that tend to occur during the winter holidays.

Holiday heart syndrome is not a single disease. Instead, it is a term used to describe a group of heart problems that tend to occur during the winter holiday season, often linked to changes in routine, diet and lifestyle.

What is holiday heart syndrome?

Holiday heart syndrome includes conditions such as atrial fibrillation (AFib), heart failure, and myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack. Dr. Keith Churchwell, former volunteer president of the American Heart Association, described it to USA Today as a “constellation of medical diseases.”

AFib is one of the most common conditions associated with holiday heart syndrome. It occurs when the heart beats irregularly, sometimes rapidly, and can cause fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath and, in severe cases, stroke.

Role of alcohol, cold weather and holiday stress

Medical experts say increased alcohol consumption during the holidays can lead to short-term episodes of AFib. The Cleveland Clinic has reported higher numbers of AFib cases during December and January, a time when alcohol intake tends to increase.

Cold temperatures are another major risk factor. In an Instagram Reel posted on December 8, Dr. Jeremy London, a cardiovascular surgeon, explained, “Cold weather causes vasoconstriction, which increases the risk of plaque rupture and potential heart attack.” Vasoconstriction occurs when blood vessels narrow to conserve body heat, raising blood pressure and stress on the heart.

Holiday stress, overeating and reduced physical activity can also contribute to higher blood pressure and heart strain.

Who is most at risk?

Churchwell told USA Today that people with a history of cardiovascular disease, coronary disease, or AFib are most at risk. Those with conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, or high cholesterol also face increased risk, even if they have not been diagnosed with heart disease.

How to prevent holiday heart syndrome

Doctors say taking prescribed medications regularly is essential during the holidays, when routines may change. “If you have symptoms of chest pressure or chest discomfort, they are not to be ignored,” Churchwell said, urging people to seek medical care promptly.

Experts also recommend staying physically active, limiting alcohol, managing stress, getting enough sleep and listening to your body.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.