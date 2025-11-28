How Adnan Sami lost 120 kg naturally with simple diet changes: ‘No bread…’

A weight loss journey may sometimes appear to be frustrating, with lots of back-and-forth, losing a kilo to only gain it back or being stuck at the same weight without any progress. At times, it may even feel impossible to shed the weight you have already gained. This is a stressful point, and many may give up at this juncture or resort to measures which require surgical procedures or the support of any appetite suppressant drug. Adnan Sami revealed he lost 120 kg without any surgery.

But weight can also be lost naturally and organically, too. Singer and music composer Adnan Sami's journey from 230 kg to 110 kg was a remarkable feat, though the progress was gradual and steady. He did not opt for any surgical procedures like liposuction, which is a common choice for people with high weight. His transformation involved major modifications to his diet, along with rigorous discipline in his workout routine.

Dietary adjustment

Adnan Sami became candid about his weight loss efforts in the June 1 episode of Aap Ki Adalat. The singer revealed the key dietary changes he made, starting with cutting out unhealthy carbohydrates. He followed a strict plan. Adnan said, "No bread, no rice, no sugar, no oil, no alcohol." By sticking to these rules consistently, he gradually began shedding the kilos and saw steady progress over time. This suggests that disciplined eating works in your favour, going past shortcuts and medical intervention, and makes your weight journey more sustainable and ensures longevity.

Motivation was his fuel

A weight loss journey includes diet and exercise. But one fundamental element rules them all: motivation. Everyone needs a motivator that keeps them going, moving forward with the same energy.

For Adnan Sami, it was a simple T-shirt that was better fitting. "One day, I was at a shopping mall and saw a T-shirt in XL. I was 9XL at the time and I really liked it." He joked, “My mom told me that even my arm wouldn't fit in that T-shirt back then.Whenever I felt like I had lost some weight, I would try on that shirt, sometimes two or three times a night to see if it fit. Then, one day, I wore it, and it fit perfectly. It was around 3 a.m. when I called my father, jumping with happiness," he explained.

So this signifies the importance of milestones. Weight loss is a big journey, almost like an uphill mountain climb, but when you celebrate these small wins, you gain more vigour to march forth. Often, one thinks weight loss is only about what your scale is showing, but turns out it also shows up in several subtle other ways, like t-shirts feeling better when worn. It makes the goal more tangible and makes you feel happy that finally the desired goal is within the reach of your grasp.

