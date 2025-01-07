How healthy habits can influence brain development in the early years: Doctor explains

By the age of five, a child’s brain is 90 percent developed. The habits, life and lifestyle patterns in the early years, determines their brain growth and development. Hence, it is essential to watch their habits as they grow up, especially in the formative years. "From three months before birth to two years after birth, the brain experiences an exceptionally important phase of development," said Dr Praveen Gupta.(Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Praveen Gupta, Principal Director & Chief of Neurology, Fortis Hospital said, “The early years are a key period of development for a child's capacity to learn, think, and flourish. Early experiences, whether happy or unpleasant, shape their destiny. From three months before birth to two years after birth, the brain experiences an exceptionally important phase of development. This is the time when the brain grows the most.” Also read | Brain developing sequence through adolescence: Study reveals

The neurologist further explained how different habits influence brain development in children:

Nutrition:

It is essential for children to receive proper nutrition.(Pexels)

Nutrition is critical to early brain development. Rapid brain development happens throughout a child's first few years of life, with the brain reaching 80% of its adult weight by age three. Include berries, nuts, seeds, oranges, green leafy vegetables, chocolate, yogurt, whole grains, and soy products in your child's diet to promote brain development and cognitive growth.

Physical activity:

Physical activity improves cognitive functions.(Pexels)

Physical exercise is another important part of health promotion in early childhood. Structured and unstructured play promotes physical development while also improving cognitive processes and social skills. Parents may include movement into their regular activities, such as nature walks or dance parties, to make fitness more fun for the entire family. Also read | Simple exercises for better brain development in children

Emotional wellbeing:

Emotional wellbeing improves emotional resilience in children.(Pexels)

Emotional well-being is just as vital in the holistic approach to health. Teaching children to recognize and express their feelings from a young age lays the groundwork for emotional intelligence and resilience. Also read | Adults can catch up on sleep, but children can't: Study shows shocking consequences of poor sleep in young brains

Importance of sleep:

Healthy sleep routine in children helps in improving their overall wellbeing.(Pexels)

Sleep is another critical component of your child's mental and physical development. It is vital for growth, particularly in early infancy. As your child's sleep demands alter as they get older, it's critical to maintain a regular bedtime schedule to ensure they receive enough rest.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.