How healthy is it to eat beetroots? A closer look and analysis of its nutritional profile

Beetroots are regarded as one of the healthiest food items available in the market. Native to the Middle East, these red, bulbous vegetables are now being consumed around the world due to their richness in nutrients. Beetroots have antioxidants, fibre and protein..

As per Health.com, beetroots have antioxidants, fibre and protein. Also, they have nitrates, which help in managing blood pressure. This red vegetable boosts athletic performance by increasing endurance.

The fibre provides a feeling of satiety and regulates bowel movement. Further, it contains betalains, a type of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. Betalains also reduce the effects of free radicals, which can lead to heart disease, obesity and cancer risk.

Another important element found in beetroots is betaine, which is a type of amino acid. It can help in preventing heart ailments and is beneficial for the liver.

Other nutrients found in this vegetable are potassium, folate and Vitamin C, giving beets a great nutritious profile.

However, for all the benefits of beetroots, there are some risks associated with their consumption. As per health.com, the presence of oxalates can cause kidney stones. Beetroot consumption may alter the color of urine and stool, which may be a minor inconvenience. Some people may also be allergic to this root vegetable.

When one looks at the overall picture, it is clear that the benefits of consuming beetroots far outweigh their potential ill effects. Still, make sure that you are not vulnerable to kidney stones or allergies. Once that risk is out of the way, people can significantly gain through its health benefits.

How to eat beetroots?

There are two main options to consume beetroots – in boiled or raw form. According to onlymyhealth.com, the best option to have beetroots is in raw form, as the nutrients in them are fully retained. The sweet taste and crispy texture of beetroot make it a perfect ingredient for salads and juices.

If raw beetroot is difficult to consume for some people, due to the ample quantity of fibre, then boiling the vegetable is the best option. This way, the nutrients present in it, like fibre, potassium, iron and nitrates would remain intact and contribute to a person’s health to the fullest.

Steaming the beetroots instead of boiling them is the better option, as that would lessen the nutritional profile of this vegetable the least. In conclusion, whichever way you consume it, beetroots are a great addition to your diet.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.