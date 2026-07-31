How long should you try to conceive before seeing a fertility specialist? Dr Kshitiz Murdia clears the confusion

For many couples, the journey to parenthood begins with the hope that pregnancy will happen naturally. While many do conceive within the first few months of trying, conception does not always occur as quickly as expected. It is a complex biological process influenced by multiple factors, including age, reproductive health, lifestyle, and overall well-being. Understanding when to continue trying naturally and when to seek professional guidance is therefore an important aspect of reproductive health. Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO and whole-time director, Indira IVF Hospital Limited, explains the timeline every couple trying to conceive should know.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | Planning to conceive after 40? Gynaecologist warns IVF outcomes can vary with age: ‘Cannot reverse ovarian ageing’

When is the right time to seek fertility advice?

Dr Kshitiz said, “One of the most important factors that determines when couples should seek fertility advice is age.” He highlighted that women below the age of 35 who have regular menstrual cycles and no known reproductive concerns are generally advised to try to conceive naturally for up to one year before seeking a fertility evaluation. During this period, it is important to recognise that conception depends on the reproductive health of both partners. While age-related fertility decline is generally more pronounced in women, male fertility also plays an important role in achieving pregnancy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Kshitiz, for women aged 35 years and above, the recommended timeline changes. As female fertility naturally declines with age, experts generally advise seeking medical evaluation after six months of trying to conceive without success. The quality and quantity of eggs decrease over time, making age one of the most significant factors affecting fertility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Kshitiz, for women aged 35 years and above, the recommended timeline changes. As female fertility naturally declines with age, experts generally advise seeking medical evaluation after six months of trying to conceive without success. The quality and quantity of eggs decrease over time, making age one of the most significant factors affecting fertility. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The quality and quantity of eggs decrease over time, making age one of the most significant factors affecting fertility.

He also highlighted that male fertility may also be influenced by advancing age, with gradual changes in sperm quality and reproductive potential potentially affecting conception outcomes. For women above the age of 40, many specialists recommend consulting a fertility expert as soon as pregnancy is being considered.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At this stage, reproductive potential declines more rapidly, and early evaluation can provide valuable insights into fertility status and available treatment options. Given that both female and male reproductive factors can influence the likelihood of conception, timely assessment of couples can help identify potential concerns and guide appropriate next steps.

When earlier consultation becomes important

According to Dr Kshtiz, while age-based recommendations provide a useful framework, there are several situations where fertility advice should be sought earlier, regardless of how long a couple has been trying to conceive. Irregular or absent menstrual cycles, very painful periods, recurrent miscarriages, known reproductive conditions such as PMOS or endometriosis, previous pelvic infections, fibroids, and a history of reproductive surgeries are among the factors that may warrant earlier consultation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Identifying these concerns at an early stage can support more effective management and reduce delays in receiving appropriate care, allowing couples to better understand the factors that may be influencing their fertility.

The consultation helps determine whether any underlying concerns may be affecting fertility.

What to expect from the first consultation?

For many couples, the thought of visiting a fertility specialist is often accompanied by uncertainty about what the consultation might involve. The first appointment is primarily focused on understanding the couple's medical history, evaluating reproductive health, and identifying potential barriers to conception.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The consultation helps determine whether any underlying concerns may be affecting fertility and whether simple measures may be beneficial. In many cases, lifestyle modifications, ovulation tracking, treatment of underlying health conditions, or guidance on timing intercourse may be sufficient to improve the chances of pregnancy.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.